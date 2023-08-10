THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to look back over the first few days of action from the 2023-24 football season.

Barnsley were the big winners following their 7-0 hammering of visitors Port Vale, but there were mixed fortunes in the Championship where only Leeds United picked up points, drawing 2-2 at home to Cardiff City.

In League Two, Harrogate Town enjoyed Yorkshire bragging rights with a 1-0 win over hosts Doncaster Rovers, although Bradford City were left frustrated on the road at Crawley Town.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.