Aston Villa 3 - 3 Leeds United: Full Time Experts' Verdict

Rio Ferdinand has predicted that Leeds United will go man to man on two of Aston Villa's stars to cut their goal threat off at source. Getty Images

Six goals, a red card for 10-man Villa and eight added minutes at the end in a game fiercely contested by both sides - so what did the ex pros Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole make of it at full time?

RF: " Stevie will be most disappointed. They got three quick goals. Ramsey was sublime and Villa got themselves into a position of control. Then, they folded. You have to say that. Stevie will want that eradicated from the side."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JC: "The first half was as good a half as I've seen. Outstanding. The energy levels were outstanding. Leeds could have nicked it in the end.Jacob Ramsey catches the eye. He's so athletic. He was rightly man of the match."

Leeds United played out a frantic first half against Aston Villa. Photo Tim Goode PA

HT verdict - Aston Villa 3 - 2 Leeds United - What did Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole have to say at half time?

After Leeds took the initiative with a superb shift and finish goal from Dan James, Philippe Coutinho went on to score one and make two for the Villains before a late headed second goal for Dan James, so what did the experts make of it at half time?

Joe Cole, who described Philippe Coutinho as 'poetry in motion, said: "The attacking play from both sides has been fantastic. Steven Gerrard said before the game that they wanted to entertain the crowd, well I don't think this crowd will have seen a first half as good as that in many many years."

He added: "Bielsa will want more of the same. He'll be happy his team is still in the game because it could easily have run away from them. I'll be stunned if we don't see more goals in the second half."

Rio Ferdiand on Coutinho: "First class. He's had three moments of brilliance in this game. A beautiful pass and his goal."

He added: "Stevie will want Villa to tighten up defensively. It's been far too easy for Leeds to cut through his team."

Speaking ahead of the game, they said: