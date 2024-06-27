Aston Villa are reportedly looking to retain former Doncaster Rovers loan star Jacob Ramsey amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 23-year-old struggled with injury last season but is still considered among Villa’s most exciting young players. He has been strongly linked with Tottenham Hotspur, although it appears Villa are looking to retain the former England youth international.

According to talkSPORT, Villa have rejected a bid from Tottenham, who were willing to pay £20m and offer Giovani Lo Celso to sweeten the deal. Villa boss Unai Emery managed Lo Celso at Paris Saint-Germain and Villareal, but the cash-plus-player offer does not appear to have swayed the Villans.

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers. Image: Bruce Rollinson

While cutting his teeth as a young professional at Villa Park, Ramsey was loaned out to Doncaster in January 2020. He immediately showed his potential, taking to life in South Yorkshire like a duck to water.

The attacking midfielder scored three goals in seven appearances, making six starts under Darren Moore in League One. It appeared he would be a crucial player for Rovers in the run-in, but his loan stint was brought to an abrupt end when the Covid-19 pandemic halted football in the United Kingdom.

Although the Premier League and Championship seasons were eventually resumed, League One action did not return and Ramsey returned to Villa. During the following season, he was handed his Premier League debut in a win over Fulham.