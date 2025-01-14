Aston Villa U21s v Bradford City: Alex Pattison and Bantams looking to create more happy memories at Villa Park

PLAYING at one of the most iconic stadiums in the country when it is virtually deserted is nothing new to Bradford City midfielder Alex Pattison.

In fairness, there will at least be an enclave of diehards present at Villa Park for City's EFL Trophy fixture against Aston Villa under-21s on Tuesday night, whereas there were no spectators in attendance for Pattison's last marquee appointment - at Wembley of all places.

Then in the colours of Wycombe Wanderers, the north-easterner was part of a Chairboys side who triumphed in the League One play-off final against near-neighbours Oxford United in July 2020, earning promotion to the second tier of English football for the first time in the club's 133-year history.

Just a pity that no one was there to see it in person.

Famous days: Bradford City's Garry Thompson celebrates victory in the League Cup semi-final at Villa Park 12 years ago, which secured the League Two side a trip to Wembley. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Well, apart from coaching staff and those working at the stadium on the day at a time when fans were not allowed to attend matches due to Covid-19 restrictions, with the short drive along the M40 to London being particularly quiet, with no Wycombe or Oxford fans being on the road to the capital. It was a victory moment which felt surreal and a bit hollow, according to Pattison.

Should he look up to the empty stands at Villa Park, he might just be afforded an unwelcome rewind. Albeit with an inner determination to maybe take the next step to the home of football - and hopefully a more traditional scene with fans lining Olympic Way.

Pattison said: "It was still an unbelievable achievement (at Wycombe in 2019-20), but we were obviously playing at Wembley in front of no fans, so it was a bit surreal.

"In a massive stadium, there was no noise apart from off the benches.

Alex Pattison playing for Bradford City against Liverpool U21 in last season's EFL Trophy. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson) 5 December 2023.

"It would be brilliant to go to Wembley again, maybe in the cup.

“Obviously, we want to go up automatically, but if we got into the play-offs and played at Wembley in front of the fans we bring, it would be the same. But I’d rather go up automatically. They (Villa under-21s) will be well up for it and it’s at Villa Park. I don’t know how many of their lads will have even played in that stadium before.

"It’s a big occasion for them. It’s a good occasion for both teams and I am sure they will be right at it, as will we and we want to progress in the tournament.

“We want to go one step further (than last year - City reached the semi-finals) and win the competition and we will be going strong, making sure we put a team out to win the game."

Aston Villa v Bradford City, Capital One Cup, semi final 2nd leg. 22 January 2013. Picture Bruce Rollinson

There's a sense of unfinished business for City, who were extremely unfortunate to lose out in the last four stage last February, following an outstanding performance against Pattison's former club Wycombe.

For manager Graham Alexander, the fact that this game is being staged in the West Midlands is also testament to its importance in the development of Villa's under-21s.

He said: "If they weren’t bothered about it, I think they would have switched the game to Valley Parade or something like that.

“I think they are motivated to win this competition or they wouldn’t be playing it at Villa Park.

“That tells us the type of game we should expect, the type of competitive level. We have to be ready for that game.”

While there will be excitement at playing at one of the most venerated venues in English football among the young Villa contingent, it will be shared by those in City colours.

Even if the occasion is nothing like on the same scale as it famously was in January 2013, when the brilliant Bantams became the first fourth-tier side in over 50 years to reach the League Cup final as they secured a 4-3 aggregate victory in their two-legged semi-final over Villa, with the decisive leg being at Villa Park.

Alexander, who hails from just down the road in Coventry, added: "I’ve been there myself as a player in my younger days in the lower divisions and you don’t get the opportunity to play at famous stadiums like Villa Park very often. There will be players in the squad who have experienced something like that in the past but not too often.

"I think the players will be excited about playing there but it’s important that once we get there, we play our game. There’ll be a slight uplift in the facilities and maybe the condition of the pitch because of the amount of money it takes to look after any pitch or stadium.

“We always try to break down the differences in the surroundings of the game into the norm. It’s the same dimensions, there are two goals, one ball and 22 players.

“We try to keep it as consistent as possible. We have to play exactly how we did against Grimsby and how we aspire to play week in, week out whether it’s at Valley Parade, Barrow or wherever.