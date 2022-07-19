Sparks has revealed that the club's police costs will increase by 100 per cent in 2022-23 due to several examples of disorder from a minority of City followers last term.

At the start of last season, only one City supporter had been placed on a football banning order (FBO) as a consequence of bad conduct on a matchday.

However, following a number of incidents last season, that figure has now risen to 10 - with seven arrests made last week in relation to March's trip to Hartlepool United, with the potential being for this number to climb further to 17.

CEO Ryan Sparks said: "Our support, on the whole, is fantastic. Home and away, our fans always do us proud and behave impeccably.

"Sadly, however, a small minority - and the incidents which have occurred over the course of the past season - is beginning to tarnish our reputation.

"There were a number of incidents towards the end of 2021-22 where supporters behaved unacceptably and arrests followed, which have led to charges and suspensions.

"This is a developing situation and not in the right direction, which is having a sizeable impact on club finances from a policing perspective.

"Last season, our police costs amounted to £23,610,30. This figure will likely increase by 100 per cent for the coming campaign, given recent events, and this will have a knock-on effect. It is certainly frustrating, when it can often be the difference between landing a transfer target or falling short.

"The financial implications are beyond our control. When the fixture list is released, West Yorkshire Police categorise each game, leaving us virtually no say in terms of the amount of resources required to safely host the fixture.

"The level and kind of disorder we have witnessed over the past year is not Bradford City AFC and not who we are.