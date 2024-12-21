Barnsley 0 Leyton Orient 4: Reds torn apart at Oakwell as visitors run riot

By PA reporter
Published 21st Dec 2024, 18:11 GMT
Leyton Orient eased to a 4-0 victory at Barnsley with goals from Jamie Donley, Omar Beckles, Charlie Kelman and Sonny Perkins to make it just one defeat in their last 11 games.

Donley gave the visitors a sixth-minute lead, meeting Ollie O’Neill’s deep corner with a header at the far post.

Donley tested Ben Killip with a volley following another O’Neill corner and the keeper was equal to it.

Set-pieces were proving to be fruitful for Orient, with a corner leading to their second goal after 28 minutes. It was taken by Donley and Beckles headed in from six yards out.

Darrell Clarke's Barnsley suffered a humiliating defeat on home turf. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Barnsley went close to pulling a goal back when a wind-assisted cross from Georgie Gent caught out keeper Josh Keeley and the ball cannoned off the bar.

Kelman got Orient’s third goal in the 51st minute with a fine lob over Killip after getting on the end of a ball over the top from Donley.

Perkins then added a fourth goal for the visitors in added time to secure a dominant win.

