Barnsley 0 Leyton Orient 4: Reds torn apart at Oakwell as visitors run riot
Donley gave the visitors a sixth-minute lead, meeting Ollie O’Neill’s deep corner with a header at the far post.
Donley tested Ben Killip with a volley following another O’Neill corner and the keeper was equal to it.
Set-pieces were proving to be fruitful for Orient, with a corner leading to their second goal after 28 minutes. It was taken by Donley and Beckles headed in from six yards out.
Barnsley went close to pulling a goal back when a wind-assisted cross from Georgie Gent caught out keeper Josh Keeley and the ball cannoned off the bar.
Kelman got Orient’s third goal in the 51st minute with a fine lob over Killip after getting on the end of a ball over the top from Donley.
Perkins then added a fourth goal for the visitors in added time to secure a dominant win.
