Barnsley 0 Luton Town 1 - player ratings

DRIVING FORCE: Romal Palmer was excellent in midfield for Barnsley

Stuart Rayner runs the rule over how they performed individually on a frustrating night at Oakwell.

Brad Collins – a good low save to deny Henri Lansbury was important and made up for an earlier flap 6

Toby Sibbick – a couple of good last-minute interventions 7

Michail Helik – picked up a booking 6

Liam Kitching – part centre-back, part attacking left-back to balance his team 6

Callum Brittain – got into some good positions on the right 7

Josh Benson – grew in influence as his first league start for the Reds went on 7

Romal Palmer – drove Barnsley on in midfield, particularly during a difficult opening 20 minutes 8

Callum Styles – nominally the left wing-back but quickly became apparent he was still in central midfield and still a big influence

Clarke Oduor – failed to have an impact with Tom Lockyer sliding in as he got his only real glimpse of goal 5

Cauley Woodrow – dropped deep at times in the first half to help out but little to feed off further up the field 6

Dominik Frieser – similarly ineffective to Oduor, really 5.

Substitutes:

Devante Cole (for Oduor, 57) – came on and made a nuisance of himself 5

Victor Adeboyejo (for Frieser, 75) – added some energy up front 5

Apo Halme (for Palmer, 90) – N/A.