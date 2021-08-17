Barnsley 0 Luton Town 1 - player ratings

Stuart Rayner runs the rule over how they performed individually on a frustrating night at Oakwell.
Brad Collins – a good low save to deny Henri Lansbury was important and made up for an earlier flap 6
Toby Sibbick – a couple of good last-minute interventions 7
Michail Helik – picked up a booking 6
Liam Kitching – part centre-back, part attacking left-back to balance his team 6
Callum Brittain – got into some good positions on the right 7
Josh Benson – grew in influence as his first league start for the Reds went on 7
Romal Palmer – drove Barnsley on in midfield, particularly during a difficult opening 20 minutes 8
Callum Styles – nominally the left wing-back but quickly became apparent he was still in central midfield and still a big influence
Clarke Oduor – failed to have an impact with Tom Lockyer sliding in as he got his only real glimpse of goal 5
Cauley Woodrow – dropped deep at times in the first half to help out but little to feed off further up the field 6
Dominik Frieser – similarly ineffective to Oduor, really 5.
Substitutes:
Devante Cole (for Oduor, 57) – came on and made a nuisance of himself 5
Victor Adeboyejo (for Frieser, 75) – added some energy up front 5
Apo Halme (for Palmer, 90) – N/A.
Not used: Walton, B Williams, Moon, Miller.