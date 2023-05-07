Barnsley ended the regular League One season on a defeat, breaking the hearts of Derby County in the process.

Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor scored for Peterborough United, propelling Posh into the play-offs at the expense of the Rams, who were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday.

Barnsley will face Bolton Wanderers in the semi-finals of the play-offs, while Sheffield Wednesday will take on Peterborough.

The visitors made a quick start at Oakwell, opening the scoring with just six minutes on the clock. Barnsley failed to deal with Harrison Burrows’ delivery from the left and were punished by Clarke-Harris, who lashed home from close range.

Image: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire

The goal appeared to light a fire in Barnsley, who started to find their feet after crawling out of the traps. However, intricate passing exchanges failed to yield chances on numerous occasions as moves broke down at crucial moments.

There were appeals for a penalty when James Norwood went down in the box after closing down Posh stopper Will Norris, but the referee had no interest in protests.

Opportunities increased in frequency as the first-half progressed but Barnsley could not find their clinical edge. Herbie Kane threaded through to Devante Cole as the forward raced into the box, but he blazed over under pressure from Ronnie Edwards.

Peterborough continued to threaten themselves and there was surprise within the stadium when Joe Ward opted to cut the ball back across the box instead of pulling the trigger from close range.

With half-time approaching, chances fell to Bobby Thomas and Nicky Cadden for Barnsley but neither managed to level proceedings.

The hosts almost got back on level terms within 10 minutes of the restart, but a frantic scramble in the box resulted in a stab from Liam Kitching that failed to beat Norris.

With momentum swinging the way of the Reds, Jordan Williams charged down the left flank and his pass came agonisingly close to finding substitute Max Watters in the box. However, the forward could not make the clean connection required.

Kitching found himself in the midst of the action once again when he met a corner delivery but could not direct his flicked header on target. After a period of weathering the storm, Peterborough rediscovered their attacking mojo and went close through Jack Taylor, who was denied by Harry Isted in the Reds goal.

Taylor then went close again, stinging Isted’s palm with a drive that had power behind it but was straight down the throat of the Barnsley goalkeeper. After going close on two occasions, Taylor finally etched his name on to the scoresheet when he met a corner delivery and powered a header home.