Barnsley 0 Rotherham United 1: Sublime Kian Spence strike secures historic first Oakwell league win for Millers in 56 years

AFTER a wait of 20,672 days - or 56 years, seven months and four days if you prefer - Rotherham United have finally won a league game at Oakwell.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A moment of brilliance won it, a 64th-minute half-volley from Kian Spence. The Millers are now just a point behind Barnsley and their renaissance continues.

Poor in the first half, they never hinted at such a moment in an opening period which was governed by the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds had enough chances on the day, for sure, but couldn’t find a way through. They are winless in the league since mid-September.

Rotherham United's match-winner Kian Spence celebrates with supporters after the final whistle at Barnsley. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

To say they were on a half-decent run of form, the Millers’ first-half performance was very disappointing, more especially for a derby.

Their one moment of threat, in a pretty loose sense of the word, arrived with the final kick of the half. A whipped-in free-kick from Joe Powell landed on the roof of the net.

The interval score was goalless. The scoreboard was clearly the Millers’ friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley controlled the vast majority of proceedings, but couldn’t conjure a breakthrough, while a host of visiting players failed to turn up.

Rotherham United's Kian Spence celebrates his winning goal at Oakwell. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Reds - who restored Marc Roberts to their league starting line-up with Josh Earl and Adam Phillips not involved - went close early on, when David McGoldrick headed against the far post after Luca Connell’s corner was flicked on.

Connell later tested Cameron Dawson himself with a well-struck free-kick, while Patrick Kelly and Reyes Cleary were at it for the hosts in a fluid 4-2-3-1 system, with Keillor-Dunn operating on the right, tucked in.

Cleary beat Joe Rafferty, who had issues against him, and cut inside before seeing his shot grasped by Dawson, before a scuffed effort soon after was cleared. Then, Rafferty got in the way of his goalbound shot in a half which saw the hosts register seven corners and gorge on a possession count of not far shy of 70 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the restart, Rotherham simply had to up things and Matt Hamshaw wasted no time in throwing on Sam Nombe against the Reds line-up, whose two centre-backs in Roberts and Jack Shepherd both picked up first-half bookings.

He supported Jordan Hugill in attack in a clear sign of more forward intent from United.

The early signs were better for the Millers, but the first chance was a home one with McGoldrick’s strike with the outside of his foot sailing just wide before seeing his header held by Dawson following centre from De Gevigney, who started his first league game since August 9.

At the other end, the visitors’ best moment by a country mile also yielded a shock breakthrough with Dan Gore’s blistering volley grazing the top of the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was becoming more of a contest at least and a bit more like a derby, mercifully and it was game-on after Spence’s glorious half-volley from distance.

With their tails, the Millers pushed for a second, while Barnsley started to look a bit ragged.

Despite knocking on the door, there was no late leveller.

Barnsley: Cooper; De Gevigney (Watson 71), Roberts, Shepherd, Ogbeta; Connell, Bland (Vickers 70), Keillor-Dunn, P Kelly (Russell 79), Cleary, McGoldrick. Substitutes unused: Flavell, Rooney, Farrugia, Yoganathan.

Rotherham United: Dawson; Rafferty (Hall 53), Jules, Baptiste; McWilliams, Spence, Gore, Powell; Benson (Nombe HT), Martha; Hugill (James 79). Substitutes unused: Cann, Raggett, L Kelly, Yearwood.

Referee: B Speedie (Merseyside).