Barnsley 0 Wigan Athletic 1: Thelo Aasgaard gives Latics victory at Oakwell

A first-half goal from Thelo Aasgaard was enough to give Wigan Athletic a 1-0 win at Barnsley.

Aasgaard struck in the 42nd minute, heading past keeper Ben Killip from the centre of the area.

The hosts had an early chance from a third-minute free kick, with Adam Phillips receiving the ball from skipper Luca Connell on the edge of the area, only for the midfielder to aim his effort over the bar.

Thelo Aasgaard struck for Wigan Athletic against Barnsley. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Three minutes later, the visitors had their own opportunity to take the lead, when Silko Thomas rifled a close-range shot wide of the target.

Barnsley went close once more when Davis Keillor-Dunn spotted goalkeeper Sam Tickle off his line. The forward promptly squared from the right flank into the area for Stephen Humphrys but the keeper recovered to save.

Connell put an effort wide, as did Roberts as the home side failed to draw level.