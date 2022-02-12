Barnsley 1 QPR 0: Domingos Quina goal gives Tykes hope in Championship relegation battle

Quina struck 16 minutes from time to move the bottom-placed Tykes five points from safety, giving boss Poya Asbaghi his first win in charge.

QPR striker Andre Gray fired in an early volley which was comfortably saved by Brad Collins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley then enjoyed a decent spell with Carlton Morris having a long-range effort saved by David Marshall and Josh Benson putting a free-kick over.

BIG WIN: Barnsley 1-0 QPR. Picture: PA Wire.

Lee Wallace tested Collins with a firm, angled shot which was beaten away by the keeper at his near post.

Barnsley’s Jordan Williams made a good run, beating several players before putting his effort over.

The hosts threatened again when Amine Bassi received the ball from Morris around 25 yards and fired in a shot which only just missed the target.

Benson then tried his luck from a similar position and Marshall saved comfortably.

BIG WIN: Barnsley 1-0 QPR. Picture: PA Wire.

With Barnsley enjoying plenty of possession, Claudio Gomes also fired in a shot from distance before the break with the ball clearing the bar.

Ilias Chair tried to beat Collins with an effort at his near post, but the keeper was equal to it.

Michal Helik made a vital block to thwart Gray inside the area, deflecting the striker’s shot off-target.

Callum Styles dragged his effort wide after combining with Bassi.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton made a double substitution just after the hour-mark with Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin coming on in place of Jeff Hendrick and Gray.

A third change was made five minutes later when Albert Adomah took over from Wallace.

After Gomes fired over, Barnsley made a change of their own when Romal Palmer replaced Benson.

Quina found the net with a left-footed drive which went in off the underside of the bar after Marshall got a hand to it.