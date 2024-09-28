Barnsley 1 Stockport County 1: Reds denied by added-time equaliser

By YP Sport
Published 28th Sep 2024, 22:06 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 22:06 BST
Barnsley were denied three points in the Saturday evening game when Stockport rescued a point in stoppage time at Oakwell.

Adam Phillips scored from the spot early on before Louie Barry levelled in stoppage time.

The hosts were awarded a penalty after just four minutes when Davis Keillor-Dunn was brought down in the box by Tyler Onyango.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phillips stepped up and converted into the bottom right for his fifth of the season.

Adam Phillips opened the scoring for Barnsley from the penalty spot (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)Adam Phillips opened the scoring for Barnsley from the penalty spot (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Adam Phillips opened the scoring for Barnsley from the penalty spot (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

County looked set to equalise in first-half stoppage time when Josh Earl gave the ball away and allowed Barry to race through on goal, but Gabriel Slonina rushed out and made himself big to deny him.

Earl could have doubled Barnsley’s lead with two minutes to go, but the defender’s low effort from the left of the box was saved well by Corey Addai.

Stockport levelled in the first minute of stoppage time when Barry smashed home from just inside the box after the home side failed to clear.

The draw drops Barnsley from third in League One, to sixth.

Related topics:BarnsleyStockport CountyOakwellJosh Earl

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice