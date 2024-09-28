Barnsley were denied three points in the Saturday evening game when Stockport rescued a point in stoppage time at Oakwell.

Adam Phillips scored from the spot early on before Louie Barry levelled in stoppage time.

The hosts were awarded a penalty after just four minutes when Davis Keillor-Dunn was brought down in the box by Tyler Onyango.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips stepped up and converted into the bottom right for his fifth of the season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Phillips opened the scoring for Barnsley from the penalty spot (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

County looked set to equalise in first-half stoppage time when Josh Earl gave the ball away and allowed Barry to race through on goal, but Gabriel Slonina rushed out and made himself big to deny him.

Earl could have doubled Barnsley’s lead with two minutes to go, but the defender’s low effort from the left of the box was saved well by Corey Addai.

Stockport levelled in the first minute of stoppage time when Barry smashed home from just inside the box after the home side failed to clear.