Barnsley 2 Fleetwood Town 1: Robbie Cundy times his leap to perfection to seal Oakwell win

ROBBIE CUNDY’S 86th-minute winner earned Barnsley a nail-biting victory at home to Fleetwood Town.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run to seven League One games as Cundy headed home late on after an Admiral Muskwe penalty had cancelled out James Norwood’s opener for Barnsley.

Herbie Kane went close for the home side in the 26th minute. The midfielder let fly from 25 yards, but his effort flew narrowly wide of the goal.

The Tykes broke the deadlock in the 64th minute when Liam Kitching passed to Norwood, who thumped a powerful effort into the roof of the net from the left side of the area.

STRIKE ONE: James Norwood gave Barnsley a 64th-minute lead at Oakwell against Fleetwood Town Picture: Time Goode/PA.

Fleetwood were given an opportunity to get back into the game when Mads Andersen fouled Muskwe inside the area, the substitute himself stepping up to fire the resulting penalty into the bottom left corner.

Barnsley boss Michael Duff was sent off after seeing his side refused a penalty with five minutes to play, but the hosts grabbed the winner straight after play resumed as Cundy headed home Luca Connell’s corner.

Barnsley: Collins, Cundy, Andersen, Kitching, Connell, Williams, Phillips (Wolfe 65), Kane (Jalo 85), Cadden, Norwood, Cole (Martin 85). Unused substitutes: Walton, Moon, Ackroyd, Larkeche.

Fleetwood Town: Lynch, Johnston, Nsiala, Earl, Andrew, Sarpong-Wiredu, Warrington (Omochere 88), Vela,Morton (Lane 78), Gerard Garner (Muskwe 67), Mendes Gomes (Hayes 67). Unused substitutes: Stolarczyk, Joe Garner, Batty.

WINNER: Robbie Cundy scored a late winner for Barnsley to earn three points against Fleetwood Town Picture: Steve Ellis