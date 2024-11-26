Barnsley 2 Reading 2: Josh Earl salvages a point for the Reds
Davis Keillor-Dunn put the Tykes ahead early on and Josh Earl levelled in the second half after Sam Smith had bagged a brace for the visitors.
Keillor-Dunn opened the scoring after seven minutes, curling into the bottom-right corner from the left of the box.
Reading equalised five minutes after the interval. After a curling shot from outside the box flew towards goal, Smith stuck out a leg to redirect beyond the reach of goalkeeper Ben Killip.
Stephen Humphrys should have regained the lead for the Tykes when he was played in one-on-one by Adam Phillips in the 65th minute but the onrushing Joel Pereira made himself big to deny.
Smith put Ruben Selles’ side in front a minute later. After Chem Campbell’s header hit the crossbar, the Reading forward was there to apply the finish for his second.
But Earl equalised in the 72nd minute, capitalising on a loose ball inside the box and firing home after Reading failed to clear several times.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.