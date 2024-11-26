Barnsley 2 Reading 2: Josh Earl salvages a point for the Reds

Barnsley and Reading shared the spoils following a 2-2 draw at Oakwell in League One.

Davis Keillor-Dunn put the Tykes ahead early on and Josh Earl levelled in the second half after Sam Smith had bagged a brace for the visitors.

Keillor-Dunn opened the scoring after seven minutes, curling into the bottom-right corner from the left of the box.

Reading equalised five minutes after the interval. After a curling shot from outside the box flew towards goal, Smith stuck out a leg to redirect beyond the reach of goalkeeper Ben Killip.

Barnsley's Josh Earl scored a late equaliser for the Reds at home to Reading (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Stephen Humphrys should have regained the lead for the Tykes when he was played in one-on-one by Adam Phillips in the 65th minute but the onrushing Joel Pereira made himself big to deny.

Smith put Ruben Selles’ side in front a minute later. After Chem Campbell’s header hit the crossbar, the Reading forward was there to apply the finish for his second.