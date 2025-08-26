Barnsley 2 Rotherham United 1: Millers' winless Oakwell streak extends to 16 games after tie of two halves

THE King - aka Elvis Presley - topped the UK charts with ‘The Wonder of You’ on the last occasion that Barnsley lost at home to Rotherham United way back in August 1970.

Another king, certainly on one side of the Dearne Valley at any rate, in Ronnie Moore was in his pomp on the previous time that Reds were turned over by the Millers at any venue, a 1-0 reverse at Rotherham’s former Millmoor home in October 1982.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s derby meeting, thirteen games had elapsed since the Millers beat their near-neighbours. Complete with some painful episodes along the way. They had lost their last six meetings.

You had to go back a fair longer, a total of 15 matches, since Rotherham prevailed at Oakwell at the start of the 70s’ in this competition, ironically enough, with the winning goal actually scored by a Barnsley lad in Trevor Phillips, who was brought up not far away from the Reds’ home.

That wait for the Millers will have to continue for a bit longer.

It looked good, even wonderous, at half-time and chairman Tony Stewart, urging his team on from the West Stand in the directors box, was certainly entitled to feel a lot more pleased than on his previous two visits here when he left early in disgust.

The Millers were full value for an interval lead given to them by Arjany Martha’s maiden goal for the club on 19 minutes.

But in the second half, it was a different story. Barnsley, maybe inspired by a few words of encouragement from Conor Hourihane, upped it significantly after a poor first half and made some telling changes. Rotherham started to creak and open up.

One in Nathanael Ogbeta set up Jon Russell for the leveller on 59 minutes. Eight minutes later, another in Adam Phillips, put the hosts in front.

Barnsley made seven changes, with Murphy Cooper, Jack Shepherd, Caylan Vickers and captain-for-the-night Davis Keillor-Dunn being their only starters from the weekend loss at AFC Wimbledon.

Mael de Gevigney made his return from injury in the heart of defence with just seven substitutes named by Hourihane.

Rotherham kept seven of the starters who lined up against Wigan, with Martha, Dru Yearwood, Shaun McWilliams and Kion Etete promoted to the starting XI, with weekend scorer Martin Sherif among those who were named on the bench.

It was Rotherham who made the purposeful opening and a flurry of goalmouth action somehow failed to see them make an early breakthrough, although in fairness, Barnsley's defensive defiance was admirable.

A raking pass from Yearwood picked out McWilliams who showed persistence and no little skill to cut inside Vimal Yoganathan down the right and bear down on goal.

Cooper raced out and made an excellent block, with the loose ball finding its way to Etete, whose follow-up was cleared off the line by the alert Barratt.

There was no let-up from Rotherham. Cooper was called into action again to show terrific reflexes to make a fine instinctive save to parry Etete's sharp flick. Marvin Kaleta looked sure to fire home the rebound at the far post, but he reckoned without Jack Shepherd, who made a brilliant last-ditch block.

The Millers were not put off and took a merited lead on 19 minutes.

Martha picked up the ball in a threatening position on the left and showed no hesitation in cutting inside De Gevigney and firing home a crisp low drive.

The Millers' intensity was first-class and the questions belonged to Barnsley, following an opening when they struggled to settle. Those in Rotherham jerseys sustained their efforts.

It could have got worse for the hosts with Cooper getting an important touch to Liam Kelly's rising strike from a tight angle.

In the opening half-hour, the visitors were first to most things and their tempo was excellent. One semi-dangerous moment for the hosts came when Farrugia's follow-up was blocked by McWilliams, but it was fairly token and Hourihane would have wanting a fair bit more.

That said, his side should have levelled it up before the break when Jon Russell wastefully headed wide in a great position after being left untracked from Cleary's probing cross from the left.

After a pretty aimless, flat first-half, Barnsley were assigned with bucking up their ideas in a big way. Rotherham were entitled to be happy after an impressive away-day performance, by contrast.

Hourihane sensed he needed to do something at the break and did with Adam Phillips and Ogbeta summoned at the break in place of the ineffectual Reyes Cleary and Yoganathan.

Barnsley upped the urgency, attacking the Pontefract Road end in the second period and really had to. Defensively, they continued to not do themselves any favours at times, that said.

Loose play from De Gevigney and Ogbeta coughed up the ball to McWilliams, whose curler was tipped onto the woodwork by a full-stretch Cooper.

Ogbete fared rather better soon after, delivering an inviting cross on the left which was turned in, emphatically, by Russell just before the hour mark.

The narrative was changing and Bland went close with a low shot which grazed the post after neat interplay with Vickers before Farrugia fired just wide.

At the other end, Martha struck at the far post, but an offside flag cut short any celebrations.

The cheers were soon reserved for the Ponty End.

Vickers, increasingly prominent, saw his effort parried by Cameron Dawson. Farrugia, another who looked much better on the resumption, picked up the loose ball and saw his low cross turned in by Phillips.

Vickers then went close to making it 3-1 in as Barnsley rediscovered themselves towards the end of an encouraging opening month.

Barnsley: Cooper; De Gevigney, Barratt, Shepherd (Earl 70), Farrugia; Bland, Yoganathan (Phillips HT); Cleary (Ogbeta HT), Russell, Vickers (Kelly 81); Keillor-Dunn (Farrell 70). Substitutes unused: Flavell, Graham.

Rotherham United: Dawson; Hall, Raggett (Rafferty 62), James; Kaleta, Kelly, Yearwood (Powell 80), Martha, McWilliams (Gore 62); Hugill (Holmes 80), Etete (Sherif 53). Substitutes unused: Cann, McGuckin, Clarke, Richardson.

Referee: M Corlett (Merseyside).