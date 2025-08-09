Barnsley 3 Burton 2: A crazy afternoon for David McGoldrick

ON the evidence of Barnsley’s eventful opening two League One fixtures of the new season, entertainment is back on the menu.

Their renewed ability to deal with adversity, which has also been shown against Plymouth and now Burton, is also a refreshing sight and reacquaintance.

This madcap afternoon saw Barnsley produce a lousy first half which saw the Brewers lead thanks to an early Jake Beesley penalty and add to it with a second from Fabio Tavares, which represents a comedy concession and rewind to the bad old days of last season.

No matter, Barnsley regrouped and instead of an interval cuppa, it appeared that Barnsley had drank some rocket fuel administered by Conor Hourihane.

Barnsley summer recruit David McGoldrick. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

As good in the second period as they were bad before it, the game ended in remarkable fashion in a colossal turnaround for David McGoldrick.

After conceding a daft penalty, he kept going and atoned wonderfully at the death providing the finishing touch in the game’s final act to win it for Barnsley.

Debutant Caylan Vickers had started the fighhtback with a cracking 53rd minute strike. Davis Keillor-Dunn soon levelled it up and the stage was set for McGoldrick as Barnsley made it two wins from two.

Barnsley made two changes and both were expected ones, with Nathanael Ogbeta, ineligible last weekend against his parent club Plymouth, handed a Reds debut at left-back and teenager Jonathan Bland starting on the opposite side of the back four, with Josh Earl and Mael de Gevigney moving inside in the absence of Marc Roberts and Jack Shepherd.

ON TARGET: Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn. Picture: Tony Johnson.

New Reds signing Tennai Watson, who joined on a one-year deal on Friday, was named on the bench.

Alongside Ogbeta, the home line-up also contained three Oakwell debutants in Murphy Cooper, Vickers and McGoldrick.

There were a few familiar faces in the Burton line-up in ex-Reds trio Kyran Lofthouse - who moved to the Brewers just a few weeks ago - Jasper Moon and Toby Sibbick, with a former loanee in Harry Isted among the substitutes.

The vibes ahead of kick-off were good with the home supporters significantly contributing to a vibrant enough atmosphere. Even Burton’s early opener did not overly dent their enthusiasm in fairness.

What happened after the first quarter of the half, when Barnsley proceeded to lose their way badly, certainly did. There were some jeers at the half-time interval.

The side who looked the more cohesive and well-oiled were most definitely Burton.

The Reds by contrast looked rather muddled going forward - there was just one move of note late on when Davis Keillor-Dunn’s rising shot was tipped over by Jordan Amissah after incision down the right from Adam Phillips and Vickers, but there was little else. Burton’s backline had their number for the most part.

At the other end, Earl and De Gevigney struggled as a central defensive duo and the tin lid on a difficult half arrived when the latter’s sloppy pass was seized upon in the centre of the field by Burton, who doubled their tally. It was a rewind to the worst defensive moments from the Reds last term.

McKiernan picked up the ball and Fabio Tavares raced onto his defensive-splitting pass and rounded Cooper, who had hurtled out of goal and slotted the ball into the empty net.

Earlier, McGoldrick made a big impact, but not the sort that anyone would have been envisaging when he caught McTiernan with a stray arm and Beesley converted the penalty gift, sending Cooper the wrong way.

After a pretty unsatisfactory first period, the onus was on Barnsley to improve manifestly.

Hourihane resisted the urge to make changes and the hosts’ initial response provided some welcome encouragement.

Keillor-Dunn saw his deflected shot fly just over, while a pinpoint slide-rule cross from the right by Phillips looked destined for McGoldrick in front of goal, only for a Burton defender to make a key last-ditch block.

Barnsley then helped their cause no end by getting back into the game with an excellent strike.

The provider was Phillips, the best of Barnsley's leading players on the day. On the right, he found Vickers nicely and his curled finish was a cracker.

The momentum was maintained and on 63 minutes, parity was restored in a game which was turning out to be increasingly eventful.

Luca Connell’s arrowing drive was parried by Amissah and Keillor-Dunn gobbled up the rebound.

A brief warning at the other end saw Webster head over before play switched back to the busier end, with dancing feet from substitute Reyes Cleary opening things up, with Amissah parrying his effort and later holding onto his header as the Reds pressed for a winner to crown a pretty presentable second half.

Cleary delivered a lively cameo while hearts were in mouths at the other end when Beesley headed a good opportunity wide, relievingly.

The drama came at the other end when Cleary found Phillips, who supplied McGoldrick who promptly brought the house down.

Two separate minutes’ applause were staged in the second half to celebrate the lives of avid Reds supporters Alan Smith and Craig Sanderson following their passing earlier this summer.

Barnsley: Cooper; Bland, De Gevigney, Earl, Ogbeta; Connell, Yoganathan (Kelly 72); Vickers (Cleary 72) , Phillips, Keillor-Dunn; McGoldrick (Russell 95). Substitutes unused: Flavell, Watson, Barratt, Woodcock.

Burton Albion: Amissah; Godwin-Malife, Moon, Sibbick; Lofthouse, Chauke (Gilligan 58), Webster, Williams (Akoto 87); McKiernan (Larsson 87), Tavares (Shade 71); Beesley. Substitutes unused: Isted, Sraha, Delap.

Referee: D Rock (Herts).