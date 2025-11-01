Barnsley 3 York City 2: Marc Roberts strike wins cup cracker as Minstermen show why Yorkshire needs them back in EFL

A CRACKING FA Cup tie and in the end, a familiar outcome as far as York City are concerned against Barnsley.

After levelling three minutes from time, courtesy of Mark Kitching, there was pandemonium in the busy away end and in the directors box.

Behind the deserted goal at the other end, the game-breaking moment soon arrived from Marc Roberts.

It was heartache for York’s 2,780 followers, almost half the crowd in an Oakwell attendance of 5,953.

Barnsley's Marc Roberts, right, wheels away after scoring a winning goal in added time against York City at Oakwell. Photo: Tony Johnson.

But there was plenty to be proud about despite this cup exit as the Minstermen showed just why Yorkshire needs them back in the EFL.

They deservedly led thanks to a 23rd-minute goal from the excellent Josh Stones.

Davis Keillor-Dunn levelled on the half-hour and it was he who put Barnsley in front on 77 minutes with another cool low finish.

York weren’t finished, but neither were Barnsley, who claimed their seventh win in a row against the Minstermen, who are winless in 16 against the Reds and have won just twice against them in their history. The last occasion being in April 1967.

York City's Mark Kitching celebrates scoring a late equaliser at Oakwell. Photo: Tony Johnson.

It was a first period of two halves, with York - backed by a wall of noise from the walled city - being wholly dominant for the opening 25 minutes, with their goal arriving with an air of inevitability. It was certainly coming.

That Barnsley had levelled within seven minutes was significant. It settled them down, but a switch to a three-man backline was just as consequential as they took the game more to their National League visitors and were far more proactive and pushed up the field.

From the off, York played at a stirring tempo and looked full of ideas, confidence and movement in a fluid 3-4-2-1 system.

Stones proved a real nuisance for the Reds defence from minute one. Full of hustle and bustle, the lumbering striker was played in by Ollie Banks, son of Reds legend Ian, and was homing in on goal.

A heavy touch proved telling, with Murphy Cooper racing out to block.

York persisted and Barnsley looked cowed. Aside from a good moment from Neil Farrugia, handed a start, they offered next to nothing.

The Minstermen’s goal had been coming. It came when Banks centre on the right was attacked on the right by Stones, whose powerful header beat Cooper.

It looked decidedly dodgy for the hosts, but then it changed. Tennai Watson replaced Nathanael Ogbeta and Jono Bland switched from the right hand side to the left and it started to look more promising.

York then failed to clear down their right and the ball broke for Jon Russell, who cut the ball back to Keillor-Dunn, who slotted the ball home from close range with a slide-rule finish.

Barnsley were belatedly starting to give York something to think about as they committed players higher up the pitch. Patrick Kelly and Luca Connell fired off target before a flying save from Harrison Male kept out Reyes Cleary’s curler ahead of the break.

The game was back in the melting pot and it had become an evenly-poised watch.

Barnsley were pushing in the early offerings of the second half, but the big opportunity came to York with Stones doing superbly to send Banks clear, with Cooper racing out in a flash and making a brilliant block.

Soon after, Ollie Pearce’s low shot trickled just wide as York, attacking their sizeable contingent in the North Stand, found their wings again.

More pressure ended with Malachi Fagan-Walcott firing over as the Minstermen started to look the ones most likely again.

Barnsley, who lost Jack Shepherd to an injury issue, persisted and got their reward to finally silence the York contingent.

It came when Farrugia, the Reds’ most effective outfield player, superbly slotted in Keillor-Dunn, whose low finish was ice-cool again.

York were not finished by any means.

They levelled it up on 87 minutes in a classic cup fashion as they threw bodies up front in a bid to restore parity.

Cooper made a full-stretch save to keep out Hunt’s free-kick and then parry Ollie Pearce’s rebound, before the ball arrived at the feet of Kitching, who made no mistake, firing into the roof of the net.

And then the final twist, thanks to Roberts’ header from Connell’s corner before Keillor-Dunn almost secured the matchball, with his shot hitting both posts.

Still, York were not done and Fagan-Walcott went close with the last kick of the game.

Barnsley: Cooper; Bland, Roberts, Shepherd (Rooney 64), Ogbeta (Watson 32); Connell, Kelly; Farrugia (Barratt 90+6), Russell (Yoganathan 64), Cleary; Keillor-Dunn. Substitutes unused: Flavell, Vickers, McGoldrick, Gent, Alker.

York City: Male; Fagan-Walcott, Howe, Kitching; Grey (Felix 38), Hunt, Boateng, Newby (Brookes 81); Banks (Batty 81), Pearce, Stones. Substitutes unused: Sykes-Kenworthy, Fallowfield, Nathaniel-George, Fadera, Kettlewell.

Referee: M Barlow (Lancs).