Barnsley and Huddersfield Town prospects unveiled by non-league club as new loan additions
The Leeds-based side kicked off the weekend by unveiling a trio of new loan additions, with the first being Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Michael Acquah.
It marks a return to Farsley for Acquah, who has already had a loan stint at the club.
He has now returned to deputise in the absence of on-loan Everton stopper Zan-Luk Leban, who has picked up an injury.
Farsley’s director of football Pav Singh said: “Michael is a highly talented young player who fits our strategy of signing and loaning in young hungry players from teams higher in the footballing pyramid. We are fully confident he can come in and do a great job until Zan’s return.”
Attacking midfielder Theo Chapman has also joined on a temporary basis, making the move from Barnsley.
The 18-year-old has followed in the footsteps of his dad Gary, who represented Farsley in the 1990s.
Singh said: “I am delighted to have Theo on board with us. He is a creative attacking midfielder who will give us extra options.
“We have been hit with a number of injuries at the moment and Theo will initially babe here for a month, with a possibility of extending his stay.”
Farsley have also landed defender Connor O’Brien on loan from Accrington Stanley.
All three will work under former EFL marksman Clayton Donaldson, who is now Farsley’s head coach.