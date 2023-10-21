National League North outfit Farsley Celtic have recruited three young prospects from the EFL.

The Leeds-based side kicked off the weekend by unveiling a trio of new loan additions, with the first being Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Michael Acquah.

It marks a return to Farsley for Acquah, who has already had a loan stint at the club.

He has now returned to deputise in the absence of on-loan Everton stopper Zan-Luk Leban, who has picked up an injury.

Farsley Celtic have bolstered their ranks with loan additions from the EFL. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Farsley’s director of football Pav Singh said: “Michael is a highly talented young player who fits our strategy of signing and loaning in young hungry players from teams higher in the footballing pyramid. We are fully confident he can come in and do a great job until Zan’s return.”

Attacking midfielder Theo Chapman has also joined on a temporary basis, making the move from Barnsley.

The 18-year-old has followed in the footsteps of his dad Gary, who represented Farsley in the 1990s.

Singh said: “I am delighted to have Theo on board with us. He is a creative attacking midfielder who will give us extra options.

“We have been hit with a number of injuries at the moment and Theo will initially babe here for a month, with a possibility of extending his stay.”