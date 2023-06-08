All Sections
Former Sheffield United, Bradford City and York City forward Clayton Donaldson appointed head coach of Farsley Celtic

Former Bradford City and Sheffield United forward Clayton Donaldson has been appointed head coach of Farsley Celtic.
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:26 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 09:26 BST

The 39-year-old had already been unveiled by the National League North club as a player and it has now been announced he will be taking on a dual role at The Citadel. His appointment comes with Farsley in the process of a restructure, pivoting away from the traditional manager set-up by moving forward with a director of football and head coach.

Donaldson will lead the club with Farsley icon Danny Ellis and veteran goalkeeper Tom Morgan as his assistants, and all three will work with director of football Pav Singh. There will also be one more figure joining Donaldson, although the club have said they are still awaiting confirmation from the League Managers Association regarding the appointment.

In the club statement announcing his appointment, Donaldson said: “I am absolutely delighted to be appointed head coach at Farsley Celtic and I can’t wait to get started. This is something I’ve been working towards in the latter stages of my playing career by doing my coaching badges and being more involved in the management side of things while being at York City and Gainsborough Trinity, where we finished in the play-offs on both occasions.

His appointment comes with Farsley in the process of a restructure. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesHis appointment comes with Farsley in the process of a restructure. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
“Now it’s my turn to take the wheel and steer Farsley Celtic towards a successful future. The recruitment has been really good and the squad really excites me so now it’s just a case of getting the best out of them which is something I’m looking forward to doing with my coaching team.”

Farsley only narrowly avoided relegation from the National League North in each of their last two campaigns. After their latest escape, it was announced ex-Scunthorpe United boss Russ Wilcox had departed the club.

