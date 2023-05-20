Donaldson, now 39, has been unveiled as Farsley’s first new recruit ahead of the 2022/23 season. In a club statement, Farsley chairman Paul Barthorpe said: “Clayton is a top professional and has been for a number of years having played at the highest level.

"He brings with him not only his fantastic ability on the pitch, but also his character off it. He is also a top coach and will have huge benefit to the club both on and off the field. His goalscoring record over recent years is superb and will bring a whole new dimension to us on the pitch, which will make Clayton a fan favourite in no time.”

An experienced figure with Jamaica caps on his CV, his last stint in the EFL was with Bradford City and came to an end in 2021. He dropped into non-league football with a move to York City after leaving the Bantams, before making the switch to Gainsborough Trinity after one season with the Minstermen.

Image: George Wood/Getty Images

However, non-league was not unfamiliar territory for Donaldson as it was his scintillating form in his first spell with York that propelled him into the limelight with a move to Hibernian in 2007.