Clayton Donaldson announces York City departure after winning promotion

The former Hull City, Harrogate Town, Scarborough, Halifax Town, Sheffield United and Bradford City forward was York's best player as they beat Boston United 2-0 in the Conference North promotion final, hitting the crossbar with a first-half shot.

But now the team have won promotion, the Bradfordian has said his goodbyes.

"My time at York City is up and I would just like to thank everyone that’s connected to the club for there support and kindness - especially the fans, you have been amazing," he tweeted.

"My goal was to help York City get promoted and that’s been achieved. Wish you every success in the future."

Donaldson was York's top-scorer in his one-season second spell at aa club he also played for between 2005 and 2007, scoring 14 goals.