York City: John Askey brings end to ‘doom and gloom’

The Minstermen deservedly beat Boston United 2-0 in Saturday’s Conference North promotion final.

Having inherited a seemingly hopeless cause in November and overseen promotion in the club’s first season at their new stadium, Askey was delighted to see how much joy he had brought to a 7,448 crowd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To see people going away with smiles on their faces - that wasn’t the case six months ago,” said Askey. “There was a lot of doom and gloom so to have a hand in helping to turn that around is very pleasing. For a football manager that’s what it’s all about.

York City manager John Askey celebrates promotion. Picture: Tony Johnson

“If I can help York City to get where they need to be, I’ll be very happy.

“This is the first time I’ve worked at this level but I know from playing and managing against York it’s a city with a great reputation in football. They should be a league team but it’s not easy now because there’s a lot of clubs out there with huge budgets.

“We’ve come to a new ground and it’s a new start for everybody, hopefully that will be the springboard.

“When you can get gates of 7,500 there’s huge potential. I hope anyone who’s come in the last few weeks is looking forward to coming again.

York City's Lenell John-Lewis celebrates his first half goal. Picture: Tony Johnson

“We’re getting a lot more younger supporters now. I remember going to the old ground a few years ago and thinking, ‘In 10 years’ time they won’t have any more supporters because they’re all over 70!’”

Of the final itself, Askey said: “I don’t think it was ever going to be a fantastic football game but the players managed it really well – they competed, played the better football at times and I thought we were worthy of the win.

“In the second half I think we showed how high our fitness levels were.”