Barnsley and Huddersfield Town ratings: One dreadful 3/10 for Terriers and some 8/10s for Reds on derby day

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 30th Aug 2025, 17:04 BST
HERE are the Barnsley and Huddersfield Town player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League One derby at Oakwell.

Barnsley

Cooper: Little to do, in fairness. 6

Watson: Very quietly effective. Impressive day. 8

Shepherd: A bit of responsibility in the absence of Roberts and it’s sitting well with him. 7

Earl: A good day in the middle. Composed and decision-making was sound. 7

Ogbeta: An assist for the opener and coming along nicely enough. 8

Bland: One fine saving challenge to deny Wiles. Caught once or twice, but his industry was terrific and enthusiasm infectious. 7

Connell: Pulled the strings in first half in particular. A goal to crown a responsible, good Connell-type performance, even if he was booked. 8

Vickers: Lively, energetic, a threat and has quickly become an important player. 7

Phillips: Moments of quality. His partnership with Vickers down the right is a productive one. 7

Keillor-Dunn: Couldn’t believe his luck for opener and followed up to bag another. Barnsley now need to keep hold of him. 7

McGoldrick: Town were wary of his movement and threat. Pole-axed by Goodman as Town man saw red. 6

Substitutes: Kelly (Bland 69) 6

Farrugia (McGoldrick 69) 6

De Gevigney (Ogbeta 89).

Not used: Flavell, Russell, Cleary, Yoganathan.

Huddersfield Town

Goodman: Dreadful afternoon. Big blooper for opener compounded by a reckless red. 3

Gooch: Some decent combination work with Harness in first period. But came off at interval. 6

Feeney: A learning curve. 5

Low: Missed a decent first-half chance. 5

Roughan: Lucky to escape a booking in first half. 5

Ledson: Had to dig in with Town down to 10. 5

Kane: Given pelters by the Ponty End when he came off. 6

Harness: Some good work with Gooch on right in first half. 6

Wiles: Denied by an excellent Bland challenge. Got in some one or two first-half positions. 5

Roosken: Sloppy and was sacrificed for Nicholls when Goodman was dismissed. 4

May: Went close in first half. Subbed at the break, feeling the effects of an early injury when he was in clear discomfort, but soldiered on. 6

Substitutes: Nicholls (Roosken 38) 6.

Sorensen (Gooch HT) 6.

Taylor (May HT) 7.

Kasumu (Kane 71) 6.

Castledine (Wiles 78) 6.

Not used: Wallace, Ashia.

