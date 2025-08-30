Barnsley and Huddersfield Town ratings: One dreadful 3/10 for Terriers and some 8/10s for Reds on derby day
Barnsley
Cooper: Little to do, in fairness. 6
Watson: Very quietly effective. Impressive day. 8
Shepherd: A bit of responsibility in the absence of Roberts and it’s sitting well with him. 7
Earl: A good day in the middle. Composed and decision-making was sound. 7
Ogbeta: An assist for the opener and coming along nicely enough. 8
Bland: One fine saving challenge to deny Wiles. Caught once or twice, but his industry was terrific and enthusiasm infectious. 7
Connell: Pulled the strings in first half in particular. A goal to crown a responsible, good Connell-type performance, even if he was booked. 8
Vickers: Lively, energetic, a threat and has quickly become an important player. 7
Phillips: Moments of quality. His partnership with Vickers down the right is a productive one. 7
Keillor-Dunn: Couldn’t believe his luck for opener and followed up to bag another. Barnsley now need to keep hold of him. 7
McGoldrick: Town were wary of his movement and threat. Pole-axed by Goodman as Town man saw red. 6
Substitutes: Kelly (Bland 69) 6
Farrugia (McGoldrick 69) 6
De Gevigney (Ogbeta 89).
Not used: Flavell, Russell, Cleary, Yoganathan.
Huddersfield Town
Goodman: Dreadful afternoon. Big blooper for opener compounded by a reckless red. 3
Gooch: Some decent combination work with Harness in first period. But came off at interval. 6
Feeney: A learning curve. 5
Low: Missed a decent first-half chance. 5
Roughan: Lucky to escape a booking in first half. 5
Ledson: Had to dig in with Town down to 10. 5
Kane: Given pelters by the Ponty End when he came off. 6
Harness: Some good work with Gooch on right in first half. 6
Wiles: Denied by an excellent Bland challenge. Got in some one or two first-half positions. 5
Roosken: Sloppy and was sacrificed for Nicholls when Goodman was dismissed. 4
May: Went close in first half. Subbed at the break, feeling the effects of an early injury when he was in clear discomfort, but soldiered on. 6
Substitutes: Nicholls (Roosken 38) 6.
Sorensen (Gooch HT) 6.
Taylor (May HT) 7.
Kasumu (Kane 71) 6.
Castledine (Wiles 78) 6.
Not used: Wallace, Ashia.