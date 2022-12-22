IT'S back. After a break during the World Cup hiatus, the Yorkshire Post's Power Rankings have made a reappearance for the festive season and we have a new leader for Christmas.

Here's the latest, with results in all competitions counted. Plenty of movement across the board.

1: Barnsley WWLWWW (+2): Running hot on the back of five straight League One wins and seven in their last eight games in all competitions. Small wonder Barnsley, who have not dropped points in November or December yet, are top in League One's six-match form guide.

2: Sheffield United WWLWWW (+2): The Blades have posted successive victories on the Championship resumption and have won six of their past seven league outings - losing just once in eight games. Ranked third in the division's latest six-match guide.

3: Middlesbrough WDWWWL (-1): Drop a place courtesy of last weekend's loss at Burnley, a first reverse in five under Michael Carrick. Still, the wider picture is decidedly healthier for Boro, ranked fourth in the Championship's form guide over the past six games.

4: Sheffield Wednesday WWWDDD (-1): Glass half-full or half-empty? Three without a league win, Wednesday are still unbeaten in ten League One matches dating back to early October. They have also lost at home just once this term. Ranked second in the division's rankings over the last six matches.

5: Doncaster Rovers WLWLLW (+4): Frustrated by the weather against Harrogate, following on from their morale-boosting success at Newport. Rovers have won their last two League Two games on the road, but have triumphed just once at home since late September. Up due to the failings of others.

6: Bradford City LWWLLL (-1): Another side stymied by the weather of late, leaving them to dwell on three straight losses that bit more. Work to do for City, who visit Carlisle on Boxing Day.

CHRISTMAS NO 1: Michael Duff's Barnsley are in an impressive run of form in League One. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

7: Leeds United LLWWLL (+1): United return to action against champions Manchester City on December 28.

8: Harrogate Town WDLWLW (+3): Saw their derby against Doncaster frozen off last weekend. Despite their lowly position, Town have won two of their last four League Two matches. Continuing that form will keep them up.

9: Hull City LDWLDD (-4): Liam Rosenior's side have shown a bit more defensive backbone on the Championship resumption, but have won just once in their last seven outings.

10: Huddersfield Town LLWDLL (-4): Back-to-back losses against tough opponents on the return to Championship business. It's looking bleak for Town, who face a huge looking home game with Yorkshire rivals Rotherham over Christmas.