Barnsley appoint former Manchester United custodian as their new goalkeeping coach

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED goalkeeper Kevin Pilkington is the new goalkeeping coach at Barnsley.

Hitchin-born Pilkington, 45, who had a long career in the Football League after leaving Old Trafford after six seasons in the Nineties - where he made eight appearances in all competitions - replaces John Vaughan, who has since linked up with Bradford City.

Pilkington latterly worked as goalkeeping coach at Cambridge United and have also served in that capacity at Notts County.

He said: "I got a call from Barnsley saying they were interested and it is an opportunity that I could not turn down.

"This is a big club with a good tradition and one that did well last season, so the chance to work in the Championship is what we are all after.

"Everyone wants to progress our careers and hopefully this is part of it for me, I am excited to be here and I am looking forward now to working with the excellent 'keepers we have here."