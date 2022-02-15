Who joins Isaiah Jones, Richard Wood and Remy Vita in our latest YP Team of the Week?

Decent representations as well from the likes of Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough. Six Yorkshire clubs are represented in total. Here’s our line-up in a 3-4-3 formation, scroll through and see whether you agree or not.

Goalkeeper - Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town): Enjoying a stellar campaign and has such a reassuring presence about him. Made a brilliant double late save to deny Sheffield United’s John Fleck and register another clean sheet.

Defence – Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday): Made some trademark surges forward and was unfortunate to be on the losing side on derby day. Diligent in defence and put in a whole-hearted performance.

Richard Wood (Rotherham United): The redoubtable Millers captain stood tall, for the umpeenth time, at a place he knows well in Hillsborough as Paul Warne’s side registered a 17th league clean sheet of the campaign.

Remy Vita (Barnsley): Produced his best performance in a Reds jersey as the Oakwell outfit secured a morale-boosting victory.

Midfield – Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough): Here, there and everywhere and was first to most things in the engine room as Boro enjoyed a big victory over Derby.

Jon Russell (Huddersfield Town): A surprise inclusion, but vindicated that decision with a strong performance against the Blades. Very lucky to see his first-half header ruled out.

Claudio Gomes (Barnsley): Like Vita, Gomes enjoyed a rare day to savour in Barnsley colours in their unexpected win over QPR. Energetic and dominant on the day.

Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town): Produced an excellent finish to put Harrogate in front at Rochdale and then calmly tucked away a penalty. Just for good measure, he set up his side’s third goal.

Fowards – Domingos Quina (Barnsley): Produced a classy performance at Oakwell and afforded himself the glory after firing home the only goal of the game to give Barnsley their first league win in 12 matches under Poya Asbaghi.

Michael Smith (Rotherham United): League One’s newly-crowned player of the month for January - and arguably the best striker in the division - crowned his accolade with a brilliant - and killer - second for the Millers at Hillsborough.

Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough): Produced a stellar performance to down Derby and registered three more goal assists to add to his burgeoning collection.

Manager/head coach – Poya Asbaghi (Barnsley): Finally. Finally got his first league since taking charge at Oakwell.