Barnsley boss among favourites to land West Brom job, Norwich backed to land ex-Man Utd starlet

Speaking ahead of the big game, Tykes boss Valerien Ismael discussed the possibility of starting striker Carlton Morris, and said: “I think we have a lot of possibilities and it is always a possibility that Carlton starts the game. He started against Huddersfield and (Daryl) Dike was on the bench.“It is not only a front three, it is a front six and we have possibilities and we will see what we have to do to prepare for the game and we will take our decision tomorrow.“It is all good and all the players are available for the game. It is a good feeling. For a few weeks now, we have had all the players and the players who were slightly injured have come back quickly and it is a good feeling as we prepare for the game on Saturday.”Meanwhile, the charismatic coach called for VAR to be introduced into games of such magnitude, and contended: “It is too important (not) to understand that VAR is (should be) involved. We have to discuss the goal normally, but we did not have any chance to change something.“That is why we need the support of VAR in the play-offs as it is too important as you need a fair result on the table. We cannot change anything about that situation (from the first game) and have to be more aware and clinical.”Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Barnsley and the rest of the Championship, as the build-up to tomorrow evening's huge match continues: