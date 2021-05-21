Championship transfer news

Barnsley boss among favourites to land West Brom job, Norwich backed to land ex-Man Utd starlet

Barnsley are hard at work preparing for this Saturday night's huge play-off semi-final second-leg against Swansea City, which will see them look to overturn a one goal deficit and book their place in the Final later this month.

By Richie Boon
Friday, 21st May 2021, 8:44 am

Speaking ahead of the big game, Tykes boss Valerien Ismael discussed the possibility of starting striker Carlton Morris, and said: “I think we have a lot of possibilities and it is always a possibility that Carlton starts the game. He started against Huddersfield and (Daryl) Dike was on the bench.“It is not only a front three, it is a front six and we have possibilities and we will see what we have to do to prepare for the game and we will take our decision tomorrow.“It is all good and all the players are available for the game. It is a good feeling. For a few weeks now, we have had all the players and the players who were slightly injured have come back quickly and it is a good feeling as we prepare for the game on Saturday.”Meanwhile, the charismatic coach called for VAR to be introduced into games of such magnitude, and contended: “It is too important (not) to understand that VAR is (should be) involved. We have to discuss the goal normally, but we did not have any chance to change something.“That is why we need the support of VAR in the play-offs as it is too important as you need a fair result on the table. We cannot change anything about that situation (from the first game) and have to be more aware and clinical.”Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Barnsley and the rest of the Championship, as the build-up to tomorrow evening's huge match continues:

1. Hornets target pushes for exit

Aberdeen star Lewis Ferguson's agent has slammed the club for failing to accept bids for his client, as he looks to leave the Dons this summer. Watford are among the front-runners look to land the 21-year-old. (Daily Mail)

2. Duo jostle for Aarons

Spurs and Arsenal look set to go head-to-head in a transfer battle this summer, as they both look to sign Norwich City star Max Aarons. The tenacious full-back is likely to cost a hefty £30m. (Express)

3. Luton-linked ace discusses future

Luton Town-linked ace Carlos Mendes Gomes has hinted that he could leave Morecambe in the future, but is currently full focused on the League Two play-offs. He's scored 15 goals in a stellar league campaign this season. (The Athletic)

4. QPR could keep 'keeper

QPR look set to hold on to goalkeeper Liam Kelly, following the exit of Joe Lumley to Middlesbrough. Kelly is wanted on a permanent deal by his loan club Motherwell, but could now be kept as cover for first-choice Hoops stopper Seny Dieng. (London Football News)

