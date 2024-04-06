Fabio Jalo saw a goal ruled out for offside, while Devante Cole was denied a penalty after tangling with Addicks defender Michael Hector. Alfie May notched twice for Charlton, sending Collins’ men home empty-handed.

Speaking after the game Collins said: “We should have been sitting here with a point. But we’re not because of a poor decision at the end of the game. He’s a yard onside, so I’m really disappointed with that.”

“It’s [the Cole incident] a stonewall penalty. Devante goes through, he’s about to shoot, he gets bundled over. How he didn’t get that, I’m not quite sure.”

Barnsley boss Neill Collins was left frustrated by refereeing decisions made in his side's defeat to Charlton Athletic. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Barnsley did carve open an array of opportunities but their only goal came from the penalty spot, when Adam Phillips levelled proceedings from 12 yards. Cole was given the nod up front but it has now been over two months since has last registered a league goal.

Collins said: “At half-time, we should have been in the lead. But we weren’t because of missed opportunities. [Cole] is going through a little period right now. I’m sure it will be a matter of time before he’s putting them in the back of the net.