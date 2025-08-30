Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane keeping 'fingers crossed' on transfer front after derby win over Huddersfield Town

BARNSLEY boss Conor Hourihane is keeping his fingers crossed that a positive end to the transfer window on September 1 can dovetail with a very impressive August after his Reds side finished off a busy early-season schedule with a 3-1 derby win over Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of his big players in the shape of Davis Keillor-Dunn (2) and captain Luca Connell, who have been the subject of speculation this summer regarding their futures, showed their immense importance to the Reds as the Oakwell outfit followed up their midweek cup win over Rotherham United with another derby scalp and most eye-catching success of the season to date.

On keeping his major players and hopefully adding a couple to crown things off, Hourihane, who offered no transfer updates, said: "Fingers crossed, that’s the plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got off to a really good start and that’s the plan and there’s a bit of energy around the place in terms of fans enjoying coming to the games and watching the team.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"My biggest positive aspect was how we bounced back from last weekend. I said on Tuesday night and today that there were Yorkshire derbies off the back of the loss to AFC Wimbledon.

"The quote I said this week was that good squads don’t lose two in a row and we’ve ended up winning two off the back of Wimbledon and that’s the big, big positive for me."

Barnsley benefited from Owen Goodman’s reckless dismissal on 36 minutes with Barnsley adding a second before the break to go 2-0 up and they saw the game out relatively comfortably on the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hourihane added: "I was really pleased with the result. In the first half, I thought we were doing okay and obviously went 1-0 up, then they got the red card which was a big moment for us.

"The point for me was getting the second before half-time to knock the wind out of their sails a little bit. We knew they’d come out after the break as they had nothing to lose and they put us under a little bit of pressure without creating loads.

"I said to the lads at half-time, just be really professional in the second half. I didn’t want anyone running off and doing their own thing and no-one thinking they could nick a couple of goals just because they have got a man less.