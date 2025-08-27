Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane makes key training-ground admission about young Reds stars

THE sight of senior players pushing young professionals is commonplace at training grounds across the country.

The healthy daily working environment that Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane has carefully cultivated since taking over at Oakwell is such that witnessing those at the start of their professional journeys driving standards from time to time is also not unusual.

Given that, it should come as no surprise that amid the Reds’ encouraging opening month of 2025-26, several young players are putting their hand up, most notably teenager Jonathan Bland, who is displaying a maturity which belies his tender years.

Bland played his part in the hosts’ strong second-half rally which enabled them to progress to the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, at the expense of neighbours Rotherham United. He was not alone either.

Barnsley teenage defender Jonathan Bland. Image: Tony Johnson.placeholder image
Barnsley teenage defender Jonathan Bland. Image: Tony Johnson.

Barnsley triumphed thanks to second-half goals from Jon Russell and Adam Phillips to extend their Indian sign over the Millers.

Hourihane said: "I just think they (young pros) are part of the squad and training group every single day.

"They push the lads ahead of them and want their own minutes and these games are brilliant for them.

"We are very lucky with the young players we have. Bland, (Connor) Barratt, Vimal (Yoganathan) and Patrick Kelly.

TEAM ETHIC: Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Picture: Mike Egerton/PAplaceholder image
TEAM ETHIC: Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

"It’s my job to look after them, nourish them and guide them and so far, they have been doing me proud.

"It’s important to have young lads who you can trust and drive the session, day to day and are bang at it and drive the older lads maybe when one or two of the older lads want a bit of a ‘down day’ because they are looking after their bodies or whatever.

"There’s still that energy and buzz because the young players train properly."

Barnsley head into Saturday's derby with Huddersfield Town in good spirits after producing their second come-from-behind home victory of the season already, while further showcasing their improvement in the second half of fixtures in the new season after some alarming statistics in that regard in 2024-25.

Hourihane added: "It’s probably a little bit more special when you do it at home. That’s the big thing.

"The crowd see that fight, grit and coming back and character. To do it twice at home is definitely pleasing."

