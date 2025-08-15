Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane on 'amazing' summer moment which has brought rejuvenated Reds together

AT clubs across the country like Barnsley, pre-season is a time for not just building up fitness levels for the nine-month grind ahead, but something every bit as important.

Footballers can only succeed as a collective unit when they have each other's backs. Tactical understanding is important; respecting your fellow team-mates and forging a sense of togetherness also plays a major part.

Under the assiduous watch of Conor Hourihane, pictured, Barnsley's class of 2025-26 – including seven new signings so far – focused on that aspect ahead of the big kick-off, alongside the usual fitness work.

Early signs on the pitch since August 2 have been encouraging. The Reds have won their first two league matches and booked a second-round EFL Cup derby with Rotherham United at Oakwell after beating Fleetwood on penalties on Wednesday.

In all three matches, Barnsley have drawn strength from moments of adversity. As a group, they also look happy to be alongside each other.

One shared experience in pre-season perhaps helps to explain it.

Hourihane said: “We had presentations on a trip away.

“We did presentations on our lives to get to know the individuals more.

“I went first and all the staff and players went and everyone on the trip did – on our lives and upbringings.

“Whether people had trouble in their lives or amazing upbringings. It was just getting to know the individuals a bit more and people really opened up and showed their vulnerability and it was amazing.

“There was some powerful stories. It was a really good exercise and we had a night out at the end of our trip as well, off the back of the presentations and it came together really well.”

In terms of physical conditioning, few can accuse Barnsley's players of not looking the part in that regard as well. They look fit and have emptied the tank in all of their games so far, playing the intense, high-pressing style that Hourihane demands.

The Reds boss, whose side host Bolton this weekend, continued: “We had double sessions and early starts in the morning (in pre-season).

“Thursday was a morning where we were in at six o’clock sometimes, three or four Thursday’s in a row doing different things. We had the running track and did a 5km up on the trail and we were up at the lakes another time – and down at the Metrodome (leisure centre) really early doing a swimming session.

“It was different ways of going about it. I made a big, big thing of the work-rate and pushing them and the lads have really embraced that and we have tried to change things around the building to give it a new energy and look. There’s a new coaching staff and it’s just bringing it together.”