Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane on League One promotion race and rumours surrounding top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn
The early table sees Hourihane's side well placed in third position – following the South Yorkshire side’s best start to a league campaign since 1996-97 when the Oakwell outfit were promoted to the Premier League.
They are one of four Yorkshire sides among the early pacesetters, with second-placed Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers – two places below Barnsley – and sixth-placed Huddersfield Town making up the quartet.
Hourihane, whose side could go top if they win at Blackpool on Saturday – and the Bantams and leaders Cardiff City draw – said: “This year, we feel 'in house' that there's no runaway team, so I don't think I am expecting anyone to run away with it in terms of a Birmingham or an Ipswich from previous years, or whoever.
“I'm really expecting a tight table from position one to position 10. There's probably 10 teams – or even more – fighting for that top-six area.
“We just want to be in and around that top 10 and consistently trying to perform to see where we finish up, whether it's one or 10.
“I do think there's going to be a demand on teams to stay consistent.
“Who can stay the most consistent will generate their (final) position in the table and however long we stay consistent for, the better our position will be.”
The goalscoring input of Davis Keillor-Dunn is likely to spearhead any concerted push for promotion, with the 27-year-old having carried on from where he left on last season in that regard.
After hitting 19 goals for the club in 2024-25, the Wearsider has been quick off the mark this season with five league goals so far. He is the division's joint top-scorer.
The summer window may be closed, but speculation regarding Championship interest continues to persist regarding Keillor-Dunn, who is contracted at the club until June 2027.
On the continued rumours, Hourihane acknowledged: “I think that's naturally the case when people up the top end of the pitch score goals.
“The more he scores goals, the more it will help us win games and the more he'll get plaudits as well. It comes with the territory.
“His performances speak volumes with the amount of goals he gets.
“To have him in our squad; there was obviously talk in transfer window and all that sort of stuff, and such a valuable player to everyone is really, really pleasing, of course,” he added.
Hourihane confirmed that discussions regarding the contractual positions of a number of his players will be among the topics under discussion this autumn as the club start planning ahead in earnest.
He continued: “There's always talks in the background about planning and thinking ahead in what we need to do in terms of club and squad stability.
“No doubt, from this time to December, we'll be having chats on planning ahead in terms of players coming in and out and who you need to tie down for a little bit longer as well.”