THE sight of Marc Roberts alongside his Barnsley team-mates at Valley Parade will be a consoling one for Conor Hourihane.

It remains to be seen if the Reds most experienced defender is on the pitch from the start, with the 35-year-old only recently returning to training after being out with a hip issue since the opening day of the season. Having him involved again is important, nevertheless.

Hourihane, whose side have kept just one clean sheet this term, said: "We’re very fortunate to have Robbo back now.

"He’s someone that I obviously have a long history with. I've played with him and now I'm his manager and he's been brilliant for me.

Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane.

"I've been interim and permanent manager and I'm just very glad that come matchdays - and fingers crossed it will be the case moving forward in terms of injuries - he’ll be in there in the dressing room and on the grass and travelling on the team bus because that kind of role model and that leadership is priceless, really."

Hourihane pits his wits against an opposite number in Graham Alexander who has picked the playing side of Bradford City up by the bootstraps and developed an enviable and successful playing identity and culture.

City have seen the fruits of Alexander’s labours throughout a wonderful 2025 so far.

But things take time - Alexander celebrates his second anniversary next month - and Hourihane remains in the early stages of his own journey at Barnsley, who have won on their last two league visits to BD8.

Barnsley defender Marc Roberts.

Hourihane, whose side are winless in their past five games in all competitions, added: "We're in the early days of the process that we're trying to go through.

"We'll have bumps along the way. We started strong (this season) and we're going through a bump.

"I fully believe that we will work through it and not come off any of the messages or the work that we're doing.

"If you start to come away from it or changing too much, people (will) start questioning us. We'll stay very consistent and still work hard; we'll still be in early in the morning and leave late at night. I'm a big believer that we'll come through it.

"We're doing okay, but okay isn't good enough. We want to do better.

"We've got a squad that is mixed with young players where we're trying to mature and develop them and then we've got some older players along the way as well that are helping the group, of course.