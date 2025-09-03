TENNAI Watson's signing may have slipped under the radar for some Barnsley supporters – but it certainly hasn't with Conor Hourihane.

The former Charlton Athletic right-back, pictured, linked up with the Reds in the first half of last month, signing a one-year deal after spending some time in the summer at the Professional Footballers' Association's pre-season training camp in Leicestershire. He left the Addicks in the close season.

His early performances have already shown that he looks to be a pretty shrewd addition, with his performance in Saturday's derby win over Huddersfield Town being very effective, in a quiet sort of way.

Hourihane said: “I knew what I was getting with Tennai. He is really consistent and reliable.

Barnsley signing Tennai Watson. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

“He won't get all the plaudits all of the time, but in-house, we all know the consistency he's bringing.

“He didn't have any pre-season and has had a lot of minutes in his legs in the first two or three weeks of being at the club. Credit to him, he's showing exactly why I wanted him here.”

With the PFA camp for out-of-contract players still being operational, clubs in the lower-divisions especially are likely to be monitoring developments there in the weeks ahead, with the example of Watson showing there is talent to be found.

Hourihane added: “There's some really good players in the PFA training camp. It's a brilliant thing that the PFA have put on.

Barnsley defender Tennai Watson, pictured in action for former club Charlton Athletic in January 2024, attempts a pass as Northampton Town opponent Sam Hoskins watches on. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

“You always get sent through the squad list of new players and those that have left the camps as the weeks have gone onto sign for other clubs. “It's a great thing to have and some of the lads kept fit with it over the summer and Tennai has come in.

“He has shown exactly why I wanted him in the building, solid and reliable. Off the back of him being involved in the PFA training camp, his fitness was in a decent place as well.”

While out-of-favour midfielder Kelechi Nwakali remains at Oakwell, there remains the potential for the Nigerian midfielder to leave shortly with some other transfer markets in Europe and overseas still being open.

The 27-year-old was told by Hourihane in the summer that he was not part of his first-team plans.