Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane on substitutes 'making a big difference' against Rotherham United, an unsung hero and 'reliable' star

BARNSLEY chief Conor Hourihane felt that his interval substitutes made a big difference as the Reds cast aside a first-half when they were frustrated by visiting Rotherham United to turn things around impressively in the second period and book their place in the third round of the EFL Cup with a 2-1 derby win at Oakwell.

The Millers, without a win in Barnsley in 15 attempts since August 1970 and on a six-match losing sequence against the Reds regardless of venue, were full value for an interval lead given to them by Arjany Martha’s maiden goal in English football on 19 minutes.

But the introduction of Adam Phillips and Nathanael Ogbeta at the break – earlier than Hourihane intended at the outset - helped change the narrative on the restart.

Ogbeta set up Jon Russell for a 59th-minute leveller and Phillips put the hosts in front nine minutes later

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Hourihane, whose side welcome another derby rival in the league on Saturday in the shape of Huddersfield Town, said: "I think with the first half, we were disappointed with it, but I ‘get it’ because it’s difficult at times when they score a goal and go ten behind the ball and frustrate you.

"But so many times in this league, nine times out of ten, it opens up in the second half. I think our subs made a big difference.

"I didn’t want to bring on the couple (Adam Phillips and Nathanael Ogbeta) so early, if I am being honest.

"But I just the game needed a bit more of the personalities who were sitting behind me in terms of their pace, looking after the ball and running forward and looking after the ball when we are getting into good areas.

Former Barnsley player Josh Benson, now with Rotherham United, missed Tuesday's EFL Cup derby due to injury. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.

"But the first half, yes, it did look a bit slow on the eye. But I think it was down to them scoring and then getting behind the ball and wanting to frustrate and slowing everything up.

"I knew in the second half, scoring into the Ponty End, that the game opens up a little bit and the crowd get behind us a little bit more.

"I knew we’d create chances and the game would open up. I really, really enjoyed the second half and I said that to the lads after the game. I really enjoyed the performance with and without the ball and thought we played some really good stuff."

Alongside Phillips and Ogbeta, Hourihane praised the performance of Neil Farrugia and was also impressed with the contribution of Jonathan Bland, who continues to look an old head on young shoulders.

He added: "It was a game for wingers to be nice and wide and I thought Neil (Farrugia) did really well and Caylan (Vickers) was pinning them back into a back five and Nath (Ogbeta) is really comfortable taking the ball in the middle of the pitch and Phillo obviously runs forward with energy and intensity.

"I thought those subs would be key in the second half. Sometimes, it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

"I really liked Blandy. I said to him already this season that he’s really reliable and he rarely has a poor game. He’s only 19 and plays right-back, centre-midfield and trains properly every single day and he’s one of our best trainers. I can just rely on him.