Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane on why he kept David McGoldrick on as match-winner reflects on 'the good life'

IT was a funny old day for Barnsley match-winner David McGoldrick.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The veteran striker has seen plenty in his two decades of service as a professional.

Saturday’s game, when he gave away an early penalty against Burton and atoned with a stoppage-time clincher, may have been a first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on an eventful home debut, he said: “A goal, a win and giving away a penalty….Lets not forget that. An interesting game…

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

“In the first few minutes when I gave a penalty away, they (fans) were probably thinking what the hell is this. But hopefully, I gave a good impression at the end of it and scored the winner and hopefully there’s many more of them. What more can you ask for? It’s a good life.”

The decision of his manager, good friend and ex-team-mate Conor Hourihane to keep him on for the duration ultimately proved the shrewdest of decisions.

McGoldrick commented: “I kind of know the game. If you are winning 2-0 and you are trying to see out the game, then yes, that’s when there’s a substitution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I thought that the manager believes in me and he knows I can play the minutes and knows I believe I can get a goal out of nothing or be in the right place at the right time and I believe that’s why he kept me on the pitch. He knows my body as well as me and there’s trust there.”

Barnsley summer recruit David McGoldrick. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

On whether he was tempted to bring him off after the Reds came back from 2-0 down to level, Hourihane – whose side claimed just their second home league win in seven games on his watch – added: "If I am being honest, it went through my head.

“But you take Didzy off and bring on a midfielder and it looks negative in my opinion; to be 2-2 and bringing off somebody with that many goals in his career off.

“There will be times in a season; he’s 37, where you have to do that. But here, I felt he’d been a focal point, let’s keep him on.

“I back him every day of the week to nick a goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything might mean a little bit extra to him because of the relationship I have with him.

“No doubt at the time he gave the penalty, he was disappointed. But just with experience and type of guy he is, that didn't affect him in the slightest.”

Reflecting on a rewarding day by the end, he said: “I’ve said to the lads, there’s something about the group at the minute.