Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane provides updates on Patrick Kelly and Kelechi Nwakali
The former West Ham midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers, was handed a full league debut in the Fens and came off late off with what looked like a late injury issue.
Meanwhile, Hourihane also provided an update regarding out-of-favour schemer Kelechi Nwakali following fresh speculation about his future.
On Kelly, the Reds chief, speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, said: "It was just a bit of cramp.
"He's not had as many starts as he would like. It's nothing major."
And on Nigerian international Nwakali and whether he remains part of the club, but is currently not involved, he added: "That's exactly it, yes."
On whether he is looking to move him on, Hourihane confirmed: "That would be the plan for all parties and the best scenario. But in terms of 'fired', it's completely wide of the mark and first I've heard of it."
Meanwhile, Hourihane expressed delight at his side's defensive resolve - and a welcome clean sheet - as the Reds maintained their impressive start to the League One season at Peterborough.
The visitors made the breakthrough just before the break with a shot from Caylan Vickers, which deflected in off Posh centre-back David Okagbue.
Jack Shepherd had an effort cleared off the line by Brandon Khela in first-half stoppage time before ex-Bradford loanee Khela went close early in the second half, while Luca Connell and David McGoldrick hit the post in the second half.
Hourihane said: "The chances we created in the second half and clean sheet was very, very pleasing.
"I was delighted for the lads at the back and made a big poiint of that in the dressing room. I was really proud of them in terms of the clean sheet. It's been something we have worked so hard at. It is a massive boost for myself and all the work we have put in with the back four."