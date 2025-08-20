Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane provides updates on Patrick Kelly and Kelechi Nwakali

BARNSLEY manager Conor Hourihane allayed injury fears regarding Patrick Kelly after he went off in the second-half of the Reds 1-0 victory at Peterborough United - as the visitors made it 10 points from their opening four League One matches.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former West Ham midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers, was handed a full league debut in the Fens and came off late off with what looked like a late injury issue.

Meanwhile, Hourihane also provided an update regarding out-of-favour schemer Kelechi Nwakali following fresh speculation about his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Kelly, the Reds chief, speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, said: "It was just a bit of cramp.

Patrick Kelly. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"He's not had as many starts as he would like. It's nothing major."

And on Nigerian international Nwakali and whether he remains part of the club, but is currently not involved, he added: "That's exactly it, yes."

On whether he is looking to move him on, Hourihane confirmed: "That would be the plan for all parties and the best scenario. But in terms of 'fired', it's completely wide of the mark and first I've heard of it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Hourihane expressed delight at his side's defensive resolve - and a welcome clean sheet - as the Reds maintained their impressive start to the League One season at Peterborough.

Kelechi Nwakali, right. (Image: Tony Johnson)

The visitors made the breakthrough just before the break with a shot from Caylan Vickers, which deflected in off Posh centre-back David Okagbue.

Jack Shepherd had an effort cleared off the line by Brandon Khela in first-half stoppage time before ex-Bradford loanee Khela went close early in the second half, while Luca Connell and David McGoldrick hit the post in the second half.

Hourihane said: "The chances we created in the second half and clean sheet was very, very pleasing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad