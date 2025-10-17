Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane's admission regarding Bradford City striker Stephen Humphrys ahead of reunion day

THE last person to have been surprised by the fact that Stephen Humphrys warmed up for the arrival of former club Barnsley with a midweek double was Conor Hourihane.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds head coach retains a strong bond with the Bradford City striker, even if he spurned his advances to stay and elected to head to West Yorkshire instead when his Oakwell deal run out in the summer.

Humphrys, who recently took the decision to delay a tonsil operation to fight for his Bantams place, scored twice in Tuesday's EFL Trophy routing of Everton under-21s; his first goals since mid-August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will have marked Graham Alexander's card ahead of derby day. Hourihane would have certainly much preferred it if he was heading out on the visiting dressing room as opposed to the home one.

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Stephen Humphrys of Bradford City looks on during the Vertu Trophy match between Bradford City and Everton U21 at University of Bradford Stadium on October 14, 2025 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

He said: "Yes, of course, and look, when Humphs plays to his full potential and his full ability, he's a threat at the level he was for me at the end of last year.

"Their club and their manager, without me going into any great detail, will know that as well. He's a big threat for this level. He's powerful, he's quick, he's got a technical ability for the top of this level, no doubt.

"We've kept in a bit of contact since he's left the club. I just really got on with him. I really liked him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd like to think he would say the same about me. There's no doubt that he was a big positive in the 10 games that I had towards the end of the last season and he was fantastic from an attacking point of view and got numbers and I managed to get the best out of him, which was great.

Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane.

"First and foremost, I'll be looking forward to seeing him and hopefully he won't have done too much damage to the result and we can have a nice conversation after the game."

As for his departure, he added: "I think in football, he had a period towards the end of the season that I managed to get him into a place where he could speak to other clubs.

"In football now, you only need five, six, seven, eight games at the right time to get moves or what not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So would I have liked to keep him? Absolutely, but he decided to go elsewhere."

Reunion day will see a familiar face in the Reds' line-up in former City loanee Jack Shepherd, who excelled during the club's promotion from League Two in an impressive loan spell last term, return to Valley Parade.

A welcome returnee alongside him in the heart of the backline could well be Marc Roberts, with the experienced defender having been out since the opening week of the season with a thigh problem.

Barnsley have certainly missed him of late, with the Reds without a clean sheet in their past nine outings in all competitions - with just one to their name this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hourihane, whose side shipped two late goals last time out in a 2-2 draw at Wycombe, said: "He's been training the last week or so.

"So, he's in a good place. We had a bit of an in-house game over the course of the international break just between ourselves and he was involved in that.

"So, it’s really pleasing for Robbo to be back involved with us. I think he's been a miss for sure."

Saturday's trip to Bradford marks the start of a run of four successive Yorkshire derbies in the league and FA Cup for the Reds, who also face Rotherham United, York City and Doncaster Rovers in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first assignment against a City side who have won all seven matches on home soil in all competitions so far in 25-26, has the makings of their stiffest one, for sure.

Since late October last year, the Bantams have lost just once in the league in front of their own supporters, a run spanning 21 matches.

That said, Hourihane is not without hope, coincidentally from the previous occasion that Roberts was involved with a Barnsley side at Plymouth Argyle back on August 2, with the visitors spoiling Tom Cleverley's maiden match in charge of Argyle at an expectant Home Park by virtue of a 3-1 win.

Hourihane, whose side are winless in five matches in all competitions, continued: "I get that these are the games that the players tend to be a little bit more excited for because of Yorkshire derby attendances and it's like a game higher up the levels, isn't it? That's what players aspire to get to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a really, really exciting game and it kind of reminds me of the first game of the season when we went to Plymouth and a big crowd and a big atmosphere and we got a result.

"I'll be looking for a similar performance heading into the Bradford game as well.

"If anybody is sort of a little bit low, there's nothing quite like a derby atmosphere to kind of set the juices flowing again.

"You look at certain fixtures at this level, like Bradford away with a big crowd, Huddersfield home - in a way - and Bolton and Cardiff.”