Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane's candid admission regarding early summer transfer window

BY his own admission, Barnsley chief Conor Hourihane candidly accepts that he got his approach wrong in terms of his early manoeuvres at the start of the summer window.

In truth, it was something that many in his shoes would have been guilty of; an ambitious, driven but inexperienced head coach with not too much working knowledge of transfer windows.

In hindsight, those weeks - frustrating though they were at the time - have provided the 34-year-old with a few invaluable lessons for the future.

After a slow start to the window, Barnsley have made up for lost time to degree, bringing in seven players thus far, with the hope of a couple of further additions, all being well, before the clock strikes on September 1.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Retaining the club's leading players by the time that the window closes for business probably assumes even more importance to Hourihane, who has presided over an encouraging start to the 2025-26 season - and the club.

Hourihane, who has bolstered his squad with the likes of David McGoldrick, Murphy Cooper and Caylan Vickers, who have all made impressive starts to their Oakwell careers, told The Yorkshire Post: "It's my first real experience of a window. So I'm probably learning a little bit as we go on.

"I probably look back now to straight after the season when I got the job and I was organising pre-season and chasing players and all the rest of it.

"I think that, learning and reflecting and looking back, I was probably on my phone too much at the start of the summer.

Barnsley summer signing Murphy Cooper. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"But that was probably just the eagerness of me and trying to sign players as much as I could.

"To think about the players who I was chasing at the start of the summer, the ones I have actually got in, I don't think I ended up getting any of them (earlier targets).

"Time was wasted a little bit, but you are always eager to get a few in the door as early as possible.

"They are usually the (main) free transfers as well, that loads (of clubs) are after. One or two ended up going to the Championship, which is credit to them, they are obviously good players and that's why people are after them."

The summer and winter windows certainly divide opinion.

While the hive of activity leading up to deadline in late August/early September and back end of January and start of February is part of the football landscape for countless supporters, Hourihane - purely with his manager's 'hat' confesses to not being a fan.

Among his managerial counterparts, he most definitely is not alone in that regard with many having called for the window to be closed by the time that the domestic season gets underway in August.

The Reds boss, whose side headed to Peterborough on Tuesday, continued: "Would I like it to be closed now? Probably.

"But I understand as well that clubs aren't finished.

