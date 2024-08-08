BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke has confirmed that the club are close to making a transfer breakthrough regarding the addition of a new goalkeeping option.

The Reds – who have brought in young custodian Jackson Smith from Walsall already this summer - have been in the market for a new first-choice keeper to augment their options alongside Ben Killip.

Clarke, speaking ahead of Friday night’s League One opener against hometown club Mansfield Town, said: “We are very close, hopefully we should have some news by the end of today on that. Until the paperwork is signed on these things, we don’t want to confirm anything, but we are close."

The Oakwell outfit are also hoping to bring in a couple of new striking options ahead of the deadline.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

One of the targets is reportedly Mansfield striker Davis Keillor-Dunn, but the Reds chief is keeping tight-lipped over links to the player.

On Keillor-Dunn, Clarke said: “We are always going to get linked with players and I understand that. But I am certainly not going to be disrespectful in mentioning players’ names and other teams.

"We try and do our business the right way and in a respectful way and will continue to do that.”

And on his hopes of boosting his striking numbers before the end of the window, he added: "I always like to think we are close. But it’s an ever-moving market. You speak to a lot of coaches and managers up and down the country and strikers are always the key element and the hardest positions to fill at times, but we will fill them, that’s for sure.

"We are after a couple of centre-forwards, that’s what’s needed and we’ll get there.

“Mladen (Sormaz) and myslef have said it’s been a bit frustrating at times, but we are all aligned and don’t want any messages out there saying we are not aligned. We will get the players we need to fill the squad in the right positions – that I have no doubt. We are still after those top, top players.

"As well as we’d have liked it to have gone a little bit quicker, we are all aligned to what we are trying to do at the football club. It’s about getting the right players to serve the club a purpose over a long period of time. Getting those key signings is going to be key.”

Meanwhile, Clarke says that Fabio Jalo is to see a specialist shortly after suffering a shoulder injury in last week’s friendly against Derby County – with the extent of his problem and time out not known yet.

He said: "We are waiting for him to see a specialist and I don’t really want to comment much further than that. Then, we will have more of a timeline. I am disappointed for the lad because I felt we’d got him really, really fit in pre-season and he was starting to shine. He’s going to be a big player for us and huge talent, if we use that talent in the right way.

“It’s disappointing he’s not managed to come in to the season fully fit. There’s nothing we can do about it, contact injuries are nothing we can control. It was an awkward landing and he’s damaged the shoulder.”

Clarke confirmed that Josh Benson is doing well in his rehab following a muscular injury sustained against Accrington.

The Reds chief added: "Josh has really stepped up his rehab and we are hoping he is only a few weeks away, which is good. He’s worked very well through the summer on his fitness levels after obviously having a tough time with things (before).