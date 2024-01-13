Barnsley boss issues Luca Connell and Jamie McCart updates and hails stand-ins after win over Bristol Rovers
Both have been key figures for the Reds this season and set tongues wagging with their absences when the team to face the Gas was named. Speaking after the match, Collins put minds at ease by assuring both have small strains.
He said: “He's [Luca Connell] out with a very small strain so could be available for Tuesday [against Carlisle United]. We're protecting him because we need him at 100 per cent. Jamie McCart's quite similar, small strain.
"At this stage, with the games we've got to come, as important as it is today, we've got to trust our squad. I thought the two guys that came in did really well.”
Jon Russell was introduced to the midfield in Connell’s absence, making his first league start since November. With McCart injured, Jack Shepherd was handed a start in the heart of defence.
Both impressed Collins, who referred to the difficulty of stepping into an in-form side. He said: “I think they can both be very pleased. I think it's really difficult when you're coming into a team that's doing really well in terms of results.
"You can always feel the pressure but I thought Jack, again, equipped himself as he has every time he's played. Jon as well, very difficult coming into that midfield, how busy it is, what we're asking our midfielders to do.
"I thought Jon showed some real signs of quality. He also showed signs that he's not been playing but both, really pleased with them.”