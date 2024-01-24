The versatile midfielder was absent from the Barnsley squad that defeated Oxford United on the road last night (January 23). Reports have suggested Styles is close to joining Sunderland on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

According to The Northern Echo, talks have progressed with further discussions expected to take place within the next 24 hours. Speaking to the BBC after the win over Oxford, Collins said: “The club are in negotiations but at this stage, I think we focus on the lads that played tonight and deal with that in the coming days.”

Styles has been on Barnsley’s books since 2018, when he joined from Bury. He has racked up 151 appearances in Barnsley colours but did spend the 2022/23 season away from Oakwell, on loan at Millwall.

Callum Styles' days at Barnsley appear to be numbered. Image: Bruce Rollinson

He has been a regular presence in the Barnsley side this season, making 20 appearances in League One and scoring three goals.

Although losing Styles would undoubtedly be a blow for the Reds, Collins has revealed they are working hard to bolster the ranks.