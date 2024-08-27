BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke praised his side’s game management after they withstood strong late pressure from Sheffield United to claim a shock - and much-needed - Oakwell success to end a ten-match winless streak on home soil stretching back to February 24.

The only goal of the game arrived on 52 minutes when Max Watters netted from close range to net for the second time in four days and book the Reds place in round three of the EFL Cup for the first time since 2020-21.

After seeing 2-0 leads squandered in their last two home matches against Northampton Town and Manchester United under-21s, Barnsley managed to keep a clean sheet - thanks to a combination of sound keeping from Gabriel Slonina and sterling team organisation late on as United pressed incessantly for a leveller, inspired by substitute Gus Hamer.

On his first home win, Clarke said: “It was a good night for us. I thought defensively as a team, it was a lot, lot better.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke on the touchline during his side's EFL Cup win over Sheffield United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"We got our press good at times and when we needed to sit in a block - certainly in the last ten minutes - we did that and saw the game out.

"I was very critical of my team on Saturday and the game management for those last 20 minutes. I was very disappointed, we chucked two points away and didn’t manage the game right and learnt our lessons from that and did it well.

"We got out of the blocks really well in the first 15 to 20 minutes of the second half and scored a really good goal and they bring more attack-minded players on, so we are always going under the cosh a little bit.

"But I thought we defended very well. For me, the game management was the big thing and very good in the last 20 minutes.”

A slight injury concern kept out Sam Cosgrove, who was not risked, although Clarke – keen to bring in several reinforcements up top ahead of the close of transfer business - is hopeful he will be available for Saturday’s League One trip to Crawley.

He is also optimistic that midfielder Matty Craig will return.

He added: “He picked up an injury on Saturday. Hopefully, it’s not too serious and we’ll see how it settles down. We’ll see, we’re hopeful.

"With Matty Craig, we’re hopeful for Saturday as well. He’s done a bit of training today, so we’ll see how he responds to that and see where we’re going on Thursday morning.”

Meanwhile, the Reds chief remains confident of bringing in the strikers he wants before the window deadline on Friday.

Fresh reports in the Dutch press on Tuesday have suggested the club have lined up a loan move for Swedish striker Victor Edvardsen, who plays for Go Ahead Eagles. He made his debut for the Swedish national team last year.

On the prospect of business, without going into any names, continued: “Yes, very much so. We will see how the next few days develop and hopefully by the next time I do press (next). Maybe not, we’ll see.