BARNSLEY head coach Conor Hourihane has confirmed that Georgie Gent could make his first-team return in Saturday's FA Cup tie with National League outfit York City at Oakwell.

The left-back has been out for almost eight months after coming off late on with an Achilles injury in the final 10 minutes of the League One game against Lincoln City on March 1.

The former Blackburn Rovers man has been back in training and could finally be handed some valuable game time against the Minstermen.

"We're hoping for him to be involved in the squad at the weekend," Hourihane confirmed.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Conor Hourihane, Manager of Barnsley looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Barnsley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Oakwell Stadium on September 23, 2025 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"I think he's had a decent amount of time now on the grass, and I think this could be a good game for him just to kind of in and around the lads again.

"And whether he comes on or not, time will tell. But for him just to be in a matchday squad, get that feel back again, it's been not an easy road for him and a difficult injury.

"And I think it's come at a good time for him just to be in a matchday squad and feel part of the group again properly."

Josh Earl is back in contention following a back spasm but Adam Phillips (hamstring) again misses out, with Hourihane hopeful he will be back in time for the derby at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday week.

Adam Phillips. Picture: Tony Johnson.

He added: "Josh is pretty much fine, really. I expect him to be available for his selection at the weekend.

"Phillo won't be here this weekend in terms of availability, it's more focusing on can we get him back for Donny.

"So, that's kind of where they are at, really .just timeframe for him, really and what we feel is right.

"Josh obviously had a spasm in his back, so that's been a case of calming down and it is a lot kind of more easy to handle rather than an actual little bit of a hamstring injury, which you have to be a little bit more careful on. Phillo won't be involved for the weekend."

Having gone strong in the recent EFL Trophy game against Manchester United under-21s, Hourihane will do the same against York.

He continued: "I think we're quite fortunate when we change that we still have people coming into the side that are very capable of playing at League One level or in an FA Cup game or whatever that looks like.

"So we've got some really good players that haven't been playing as many minutes as what they like, so the changes that we make still make us look strong.

"We've had Robbo (Marc Roberts) coming back, we've had Mael (de Gevigney) into the team, Tennai Watson came out of the team for a little bit.