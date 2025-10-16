Barnsley boss provides positive news on Marc Roberts ahead of Bradford City derby plus updates on Georgie Gent and Fabio Jalo
The veteran, whose experience has been missed in recent times, has trained for the full week ahead of Saturday’s League One derby at Bradford City.
Hourihane, who confirmed that David McGoldrick is available, said: “He's been training the last, probably, week or so.
"So, he's in a good place. We had a bit of an in-house game over the course of the international break just between ourselves and he was involved in that.
"So, it’s really pleasing for Robbo to be back involved with us. I think he's been a miss for sure.
"I think as soon as he got injured in the first game of the season, I knew the value that he brought and I said to him straight away, if you want to come to any away games with the staff or if you want to be involved in and around the staff, do it by all means.
"He didn't mention at the time that it's maybe not something he's going to go into and I don't want to be speaking for him, but in terms of coaching, he wasn't even more focused on getting his rehab sorted than anything else.
"His full focus was on that, which is brilliant because he's probably come back that little bit quicker than what we expected.”
“I think he's a real valuable asset for me, the players, the staff, the club and yes, we've definitely missed him for sure.”
Georgie Gent is also back training following an Achilles injury and is not too far off being in first-team contention, with the only major absentee at the minute being Fabio Jalo.
Hourihane added: “He's probably the only one right now that we've probably not got fit and available.
"Georgie Gent has been in training over the international break now. Georgie's obviously come back from Achilles injury, which is one of the most difficult really, in my opinion, to come back from, so he needs a little bit more training time.
“He's getting ready to get his match fitness up.
"Fabio's probably the only one longer term now left. In terms of his time-frame, he's still a little bit away, if I'm honest.
"You're probably looking into November before I have a clear picture on exactly his time-frame when he'll be back on the grass training.”