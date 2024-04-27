Following the sacking of Neill Collins earlier this week, Devaney was handed the reins on a temporary basis for the second time. He was tasked with overseeing the final game of the regular season, a home clash with Northampton Town.

A late Cobblers leveller denied Barnsley victory in a 1-1 draw but they secured a play-off spot regardless, aided by results elsewhere in the division. The Reds will now face Bolton Wanderers over two legs in the semi-finals.

Speaking after the game, Devaney was reluctant to look ahead to the semi-final fixtures due to uncertainty regarding his future. When asked about the prospect of facing Bolton, Devaney said: “I don’t know whether I’ll be here so let’s just concentrate on today. Let’s enjoy tonight, let the dust settle and then I’m sure we’ll know where we’re going on Monday.”

Martin Devaney was in the dugout for Barnsley's draw with Northampton Town. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Although he remained coy regarding the vacant Oakwell hotseat, the 43-year-old was considerably more forthcoming when it came to discussing the opportunity given to him as interim head coach.

He said: “It’s a great feeling, I love this football club. I feel I’ve been great for the club and the club’s been great to me. To be given this opportunity on Monday, the magnitude of the game and what it means to everyone to get into the play-offs.