Barnsley CEO on prospect of Oakwell diversifying after boxing success - but with a football pledge

A PROUD and long-established footballing home for the people of Barnsley, Oakwell put itself on the sporting map for different reasons last month.

A crowd of 7,500 backed another home favourite in the shape of Barnsley fighter and Reds supporter Callum Simpson, who was roared onto victory by an ecstatic crowd against holder Zak Chelli to claim the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight title.

In the process, it whetted the appetite for future boxing events at Oakwell as the club aims to diversify and stage other sporting - and non-sporting - showpieces alongside football in the future.

On the prospects of doing so following the successful Simpson venture, Barnsley chief executive officer Jon Flatman told The Yorkshire Post: “We would love to host more boxing, concerts or musical events here at Oakwell. We also want to diversify with conference events.

"But they won’t be at the detriment of football at any stretch. Football comes first, ultimately and it is the big consideration. But we have shown we can compliment it.

"We did a huge amount of work to ensure the football club wasn’t put in a perilous financial position of risk by hosting the event.

"We worked very closely with our ground staff who were supportive of the event. We mitigated a huge amount of risk to ensure we could play five days later on Sky.

Speaking about the success of the fight-night at Oakwell, headlined by Simpson bout against his British rival, Flatman continued: “It showed the position that the football club and football stadium has within the town. The town and one of its favourite sons wanted to put on a party and an event in this town and he chose Oakwell.

"When you combine the will of the council, club, fighter, Sky TV and BOXXER as promoters to make it happen, that’s really where the 'magic' happens.