Barnsley chief Conor Hourihane on whether club has plans to replace Mladen Sormaz plus Jono Bland and Patrick Kelly updates

BARNSLEY head coach Conor Hourihane says the club have no active plans to replace outgoing sporting director Mladen Sormaz quickly following his departure from the club by mutual consent earlier this week.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news was confirmed on Monday regarding Sormaz, who joined the club in February 2024.

Hourihane worked closely alongside Sormaz and CEO Jon Flatman during the recent summer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked whether the club has any plans to replace Sormaz and a fixed timescale, Hourihane added: "No, nothing whatsoever.

Barnsley manager Conor Hourihane after the Carabao Cup third round match against Brighton at Oakwell. Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.

"It’s a little bit of reflecting, let the dust settle and see what’s best for everyone moving forward.

"It’s probably the priority now.

"First and foremost, it’s thanks to Mladen from my side.

"He was a big involvement in giving me the internment (temporary role) and then permanently as well.

Barnsley teenage midfielder Jonathan Bland, pictured in action late last season. Image: Tony Johnson.

"It’s a big thanks from that point of view and our relationship was always very, very hood and we were constantly in dialogue in making decisions, day to day for the club and for the better of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wish him nothing but the best moving forward. He’s a really good guy. No doubt he'll get another very, very good role in the near future.

"Him and the club have taken a decision to go a different way, it’s one of those things.

"It’s not nice for anyone when they move on, but it’s just a decision everyone has taken to have.

"Over the summer, it (relationship) became stronger when the window kicked in and the dialogue for the transfer window didn’t really start until I got the role permanently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s the sort of relationship you have with your sporting director and Jon Flatman, the CEO, as well. It’s constant dialogue between the three of us with transfers and summer windows and what not."

Hourihane, who side are seeking to end their four-match losing sequence in all competitions at Michael Duff’s Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, has confirmed that midfielder Jono Bland will be available despite his midweek EFL Trophy sending-off at Notts County, with his ban just counting for that particular tournament.

He added: "It’s just the competition, which has probably eased the pain on that a little bit.

"I am a huge fan of Blandy and he plays with such maturity at 19 and he’s just had a real lapse of concentration. It’s a steep learning curve for him and that will hurt him and hurts me because in my opinion it cost us the result and he’s well aware of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I have got a real soft spot for Blandy because of the way he trains and plays and has been playing as a 19-year-old in the middle of this team so far this season, which has been pretty impressive.”

Hourihane says that Patrick Kelly will be in contention for the trip to Buckinghamshire if he comes through training today following his recent injury issue which has sidelined him for five matches.

Hourihane continued: "Pat’s has dragged on a little bit more than we’d have liked.

"I was really keen for him to be involved on Tuesday, but it’s just dragged on a couple of days more than we’d have liked.