Barnsley coach Conor Hourihane pleased overall but frustrated with failure to convert at AFC Wimbledon
Striker David McGoldrick should have scored for the visitors midway through the first half after getting onto the end of a superb cross, but goalkeeper Nathan Bishop produced an even better save to deny him.
The Dons took advantage in the 29th minute when Myles Hippolyte flicked on a cross into the path of Matty Stevens, who coolly converted.
Stevens could have added a second on two occasions before the break but his first effort was well saved by Murphy Cooper and his second drifted wide of a post.
Bishop made another excellent save after the break to turn Davis Keillor-Dunn’s powerful strike around a post before things got even better for the hosts when they doubled their lead a few moments later through Alistair Smith.
McGoldrick headed the ball off a post from the restart as the visitors looked for a route back into the match, but it was not to be.
“In the second half, until they scored, we were completely on top,” said Hourihane. “I’m not sure how we didn’t score today. The second goal just kills the momentum of the game completely.
“It was completely against the run of play, and it was the first time they had been in our box in the second half. So that was the disappointing element of it.
“If we keep that goal shut I think we go on to score a goal, but that second goal turned the tide completely.
“The lads have scored in every game that I have been manager for, how we have not scored today is strange because of the amount of chances we have created.
“Look, all-in-all I am very proud of the lads in terms of the start of the season so far.
“I just said to them in there, good teams don’t lose two games in a row, so let’s see what they’ve got.”
AFC Wimbledon: Bishop, Asiimwe, Ogundere, Johnson, Harbottle, Seddon, Browne (Hackford 65), Reeves, Smith, Hippolyte (Maycock 85), Stevens (Bugiel 64). Unused substitutes: McDonnell, Orsi-Dadomo, Sasu, Bauer.
Barnsley: Cooper, Watson (Bland 77), Shepherd, Earl, Ogbeta (Farrugia 62), Connell (Russell 73), Kelly (Yoganathan 62), Vickers, Phillips, Keillor-Dunn, McGoldrick (Cleary 73). Unused substitutes: Flavell, Barratt.
Referee: Ollie Yates (Staffordshire).