Barnsley complete signing of former Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers midfielder from non-league outfit

Barnsley have recruited former Manchester City midfielder Aaron Atkinson.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Oct 2023, 18:51 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 18:51 BST

The 18-year-old has joined the Reds from National League outfit Oldham Athletic following a successful trial.

He said: “I’m over the moon. It’s been a long process, but it’s a very proud moment for me and my family to finally get it over the line and sign my first professional contract.

“It’s a great group of lads and I feel like they welcomed me straight away. I found my feet and I feel like I’ve done myself justice.

Barnsley have recruited former Manchester City midfielder Aaron Atkinson. Image: Michael Regan/Getty ImagesBarnsley have recruited former Manchester City midfielder Aaron Atkinson. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
“I’m a creative, energetic midfielder who likes to do some of the dirty work, but more of the attacking side and really drive at opponents and cause damage in the final third.”

Formerly of Manchester City and Blackburn Rovers, the youngster has signed a two-year deal at Oakwell.

Atkinson said: “I’ve been in the academy system all my life and it has been a constant up and down rollercoaster of emotions. Going from City to Blackburn to Oldham, and now here, I feel like I can finally start pushing on in my career.

“Each club gives you different aspects of football – the playing out, the real defensive and winning attitude. I feel like I’ve got a good picture of a well-rounded footballer.

“The coaching staff here are brilliant; they welcome you from day one. I’ve trained with the first team a few times, and everyone is just welcoming – the players put an arm round you, and it’s a really friendly environment.”

